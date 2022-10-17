Grow Nebraska advocates for passing Amendment 1 at CNRA event

Grow Nebraska advocated for voters to pass Amendment 1 on Nov. 8 at a press conference held Monday at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

The effort is being led by Rep. Mike Flood, Sen. Eliot Bostar and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who visited Grand Island Monday to speak with the community.

They argued Amendment 1 will help grow Nebraska’s commercial air service and with it grow Nebraska’s economy.

If approved, Amendment 1 would “authorize any city, county or other political subdivisions that operates an airport to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel at the local airport.”

Bostar, who introduced the unanimously-approved legislation to bring the amendment to voters, said Nebraska is “competing at a disadvantage.”

“Basic tools that airports utilize and airlines count on are unavailable to Nebraska airports,” he said.

An opinion from the attorney general in 2020, requested by the Legislature, advised that such incentive agreements between airports and airlines would be prohibited by the constitution, said Bostar.

From this, the amendment was introduced “to allow airports, the communities those airports serve, and airlines to come together as partners, to invest in communities together.”

A goal of the amendment is to “increase the air service available to Nebraska airports,” said Flood.

“You would be on the top of the list to benefit from the passage of Amendment 1 by adding even more flights,” he said. “Maybe flights that go east!”

Flood emphasized that the amendment would not increase taxes.

CNRA Director Mike Olson said Grand Island would benefit from the amendment passing.

“Every dollar you put into air service, you get anywhere from $5 to $40 per dollar that you invest,” he said. “An airport like Grand Island, if we wanted to get, let’s say, Chicago service, it would cost us multi-millions of dollars. The economic impact is going to be in that $10 to $15 dollar range per dollar spent.”

It’s also an investment that’s realized right away, said Olson.

“As soon as that air service starts, from day one, you’ll start seeing economic impact,” he said.

Linehan, a champion of the legislation, supports the amendment, arguing it will benefit recruitment and retention efforts statewide.

“For the whole state to be successful, the whole state has to grow,” she said. “We need to recruit 18- to 35-year-olds to live in Nebraska, because we have the jobs and we need them here, and you’re not going to get them to move where there’s no air service. It’s just now what that generation does.”

She added, “I think it’s important for the whole state to have the most robust air service we can have.”

Airports have an “enormous” impact on the economy, said Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Bryan Slone.

Not only do millions of visitors come to Nebraska through its airports, he said, it had created 66,000-plus jobs and a total economic impact of $6.2 billion.

Airports are crucial for attracting population and attracting companies in a global marketplace, said Slone.

“Our commercial air service is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure we absolutely have,” he said. “What our economy looks like in 2030, 2035 depends on a whole bunch of small things and big things. This is both a small thing and a big thing.”

While an amendment is a small thing, said Slone, it is a big thing “simply giving our airports the ability to compete like every other airport in all of our competing states.”

Brian Levander, of Levander’s Automotive & Towing in Grand Island, voicing his support for the amendment, said, as a private pilot, he knows the benefits of local airports.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the advantages of an extensive aviation network across Nebraska,” he said.

Airports are important for a community such as Grand Island that is growing, said Levander.

“I can’t help but see the connection of a vibrant, growing Grand Island and this airport,” he said. “It’s a direct correlation.”

He added, “Amendment 1 will ensure that Grand Island has all the tools necessary to maintain and grow this connection with a global economy.”

Will Armstrong, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation board president, also voiced his support Monday for Amendment 1.

“Economic development and quality of life in a community often go hand-in-hand,” he said. “Dependable and multi-destination air service can play a major role in both of these facets. Amendment 1 will enable not only enable not just Grand Island, but other communities in Nebraska, to attract and retain dependable, multi-destination air service.”

He added, “Our beautiful facility would be complemented significantly by even more dynamic air service.”