Growing an entrepreneurship ecosystem

What exactly is an entrepreneurship ecosystem?
There are more complex definitions, but it can be simply described as a local flow of talent, information and resources to address each stage of entrepreneurialism from ideation and launch to growth and scaling. There is evidence of an entrepreneurship ecosystem growing in Grand Island.
The Hedde building downtown has been transformed into The Hedde Collective, which is a co-working space specially designed for entrepreneurs and startups. Over a year ago a business named CoFound moved into the Hedde building. Its website (cofoundgi.com) states, “CoFound exists to develop a startup culture in Grand Island and the surrounding area. This is accomplished through developing a community of founders, innovators, tech-minded individuals, and community leaders operating within a strong support network of local businesses and organizations.”
Every second Friday at noon in the basement of the Hedde building, CoFound hosts an event called IDEA Storm. Over the course of an hour, those who attend listen to three five-minute “pitches” with discussion following each. There have been 13 of these IDEA Storms so far and the audience is growing — so much that they will need to find a new space to gather.
In addition to The Hedde Collective and CoFound, Central Community College has opened a new Entrepreneur Center located downtown in the Beltzer building. The Entrepreneur Center provides co-working space, a business incubator and business coaching. The Center is housed in the same building as Zabuni Specialty Coffee — a fascinating local entrepreneurial story in and of itself.
Hall County Extension, as well as the Center for Rural Affairs, also provide services to startups to include training, coaching and loans. These organizations housed at College Park have been serving businesses for many years. In recent years, they have made great strides in reaching our Hispanic businesses.
These are just a few examples of how our entrepreneurial ecosystem is forming. To help solidify this ecosystem, Grow Grand Island is engaged in a grant-funded program called eCommunity through the University of Nebraska. This program provides comprehensive community planning, which includes a local business coach and the development of an entrepreneurial support “roadmap.”
For the Grand Island area, Rocio Esparaza has been hired as a small business coach. At no cost to businesses, Rocio works with entrepreneurs on goals, strategies and steps they can take to sustain and grow their businesses. She can be reached at 308-385-5088.
Wait, there’s more! We will be holding our first Future Builders event beginning in this fall with area high school sophomores — it starts with the Gallup BP10 assessment and culminates with a competition in the spring to solve a community challenge. Plus, Grand Island will host a Big Idea event soon as well. Stay tuned for more information.
“Entrepreneurship is a community sport. Building companies requires people throughout the community to help in a wide variety of roles.” (https://www.kauffman.org/ecosystem-playbook-draft-3/ecosystems/). These roles include: policy makers, investors, customers, lawyers, employees, mentors, experts, designers, accountants, bankers, teachers, community leaders etc. What role can you play?