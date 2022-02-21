Growing an entrepreneurship ecosystem

What exactly is an entrepreneurship ecosystem?

There are more complex definitions, but it can be simply described as a local flow of talent, information and resources to address each stage of entrepreneurialism from ideation and launch to growth and scaling. There is evidence of an entrepreneurship ecosystem growing in Grand Island.

The Hedde building downtown has been transformed into The Hedde Collective, which is a co-working space specially designed for entrepreneurs and startups. Over a year ago a business named CoFound moved into the Hedde building. Its website (cofoundgi.com) states, “CoFound exists to develop a startup culture in Grand Island and the surrounding area. This is accomplished through developing a community of founders, innovators, tech-minded individuals, and community leaders operating within a strong support network of local businesses and organizations.”

Every second Friday at noon in the basement of the Hedde building, CoFound hosts an event called IDEA Storm. Over the course of an hour, those who attend listen to three five-minute “pitches” with discussion following each. There have been 13 of these IDEA Storms so far and the audience is growing — so much that they will need to find a new space to gather.