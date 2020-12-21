Growing number of Centura students pitching in to feed those in need

Even in the middle of Nebraska, some people could use a little more food.

“The school does a good job of feeding those kids during the week,” Marcia McDonald said. “But on the weekends a lot of kids go home and they don’t have anything to eat, or maybe they’re on their own.”

Once a week, the food is dropped in students’ backpacks when they’re hanging in the hallway.

Marcia likes the way so many students have signed up to help this year.

It’s good that students see “that there’s a need, and that they can help,” she said.

When her great-niece asks for help, the students say yes “because they just want to be involved,” Marcia McDonald said.

It’s nice to see more people “helping and giving,” she said.

Initially, Faith asked her great-aunt if she and a couple of friends could help as a service project. Marcia showed them how to do it and left them in the garage on their own.

When Marcia expressed reservations about continuing to run the program, Faith said, she volunteered the FBLA’s involvement “without really talking” to Loeffelholz.