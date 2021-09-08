Growing Together Nebraska garden helps feed hungry

“I have a lot that this is their project, and some parents, grandparents from the school that come out here and just want to be a part of the project,” she said.

Heartland Lutheran donates the space and water usage for the garden. Sometimes students get involved volunteering as well, Maier said.

People have also been involved in other ways, she explained.

“Sometimes we’ve had plants donated to us. So then we just put in whatever we have donated,” Maier said.

Because of that, some of the garden’s offerings vary year-to-year with Bowden giving one example: “We planted a lot of potatoes one year because we had seed potatoes donated,” she said.

Even so, there is still a method to planning the garden’s contents, Maier said.

“We’ve kind of been able to figure out what places like what. Toward the end of when we’re growing, we’ll also do a survey that will help us figure out more of what is needed,” Maier said.

The fruits of the volunteers’ labor has proven popular, she noted.