Guarantee your mail-in ballot gets counted; voting tips from the Elections Commissioner

November’s general election is not only to choose the country’s president. There are local races that will affect Grand Island residents, as well.

Leadership races include county commissioners, City Council, village boards for Doniphan and Alda, and mayor of Wood River.

State issues also are on the November ballot, including a measure to remove slavery as a form of punishment from the Nebraska Constitution, and three initiatives on expanded gambling.

Overstreet said communities are stronger when all voices are heard.

“It’s very important for government to hear from its constituents. There are many decisions that affect our lives every day. Everything from the taxes we pay, the housing we live in, the health care we receive, the schooling of our children, jobs that are available in our community, pay rates, street construction, interactions with other countries even, and fees on cellphones. The list goes on and on.”

She added, “These issues affect our lives every day, and government leaders are making the decisions.”

Hall County has registered 800 new voters since May’s primary election, Overstreet said.