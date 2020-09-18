Guarantee your mail-in ballot gets counted; voting tips from the Elections Commissioner

The general election is Nov. 3. That’s only 46 days away.
The first mail-in ballots will be sent Sept. 28, and in-person voting starts Oct. 5.
There are several ways to guarantee that ballot gets counted. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet explained how Thursday via GITV broadcast from Grand Island City Hall.
Applications are being sent out now for mail-in ballots, Overstreet said, and will be processed starting Sept. 21.
Nationwide, concerns exist for voters about getting mail-in ballots returned in time.
“The first thing I would do to advise voters on making sure your by-mail ballot counts is using common sense,” she said. “Allow at least five to seven days to have it returned by mail.”
Voters who are concerned about the U.S. Postal Service can return the ballots directly to the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., either by using the secure ballot drop box or handing it in at the election office.
Applications for mail-in ballots are available from both the Hall County Election Commissioner’s and Nebraska Secretary of State offices.
Only one application for a mail-in ballot needs to be submitted, Overstreet said.
“If you have filled out more than one application, don’t worry, that’s not voter fraud,” she said. “We only will issue one ballot. You can fill out multiple applications if you weren’t sure if you already have one on file, but we’ll only send out one ballot.”
To request an application, visit hallcountyne.gov.
Applications also are available in a secure file box found under the ballot drop box at the Administration Building. The deadline for applications is Oct. 23.
The mail-in ballots must be received at the election office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Ballot requests can be tracked at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
“Some of you may have applications that are already on file and it may not show yet on Voter View because we will start processing all of those applications next week,” Overstreet said.
Voting in person still is the sure way to be counted.
Hall County Administration Building is an early voting site from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2.
All polling sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
November’s general election is not only to choose the country’s president. There are local races that will affect Grand Island residents, as well.
Leadership races include county commissioners, City Council, village boards for Doniphan and Alda, and mayor of Wood River.
State issues also are on the November ballot, including a measure to remove slavery as a form of punishment from the Nebraska Constitution, and three initiatives on expanded gambling.
Overstreet said communities are stronger when all voices are heard.
“It’s very important for government to hear from its constituents. There are many decisions that affect our lives every day. Everything from the taxes we pay, the housing we live in, the health care we receive, the schooling of our children, jobs that are available in our community, pay rates, street construction, interactions with other countries even, and fees on cellphones. The list goes on and on.”
She added, “These issues affect our lives every day, and government leaders are making the decisions.”
Hall County has registered 800 new voters since May’s primary election, Overstreet said.
“As I come over to this venue today, we’ve gained another 100 voters just this week alone,” she said. “We’re up 900 voters, but we still need more.”
Voters must be U.S. citizens and 18 by Nov. 3.
To register, visit www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.
The deadline for online registration is Oct. 16. For in-person registration, the deadline is Oct. 23.
Mayor Roger Steele on the broadcast urged residents to register, and voters to participate in the election.
“The foundation of our democracy is based on voting for the candidates and issues of your choice,” Steele said.
For more information, contact the Hall County Election Office at 308-385-5085 or by email at elections@hallcountyne.gov.
