Guard your home against unwanted pests in cooler weather

It’s here. It’s here. Fall is officially here!

Bring on the pumpkin spice-flavored everything and changing leaves — but don’t forget the migrating wolf spiders and crickets.

Not exactly what you had in mind for a peaceful fall? Find out how to start preparing now to keep these invaders from making themselves at home in your house.

When the temperatures start dipping, the pests start coming in. Nobody really wants to spend the winter outdoors, and insects are no different. Some of the more common nuisance pests, or occasional invaders, include boxelder bugs, multicolored Asian Lady Beetles, millipedes and crickets.

These pests don’t do any harm inside the home; they are just looking for a cozy place to spend the winter. Proper identification of the insect will assure the proper control method. Crickets hop their way into homes and provide “music” in the night with their chirping. Commonly it’s the black field cricket that migrates inside, but there are others that follow right behind.

Wolf spiders may look scary, but they are more bark than bite. These large, hairy spiders can be found both outdoors and occasionally inside the home. They are hunting spiders, so they don’t spin a web or a trap, but prefer to chase down their prey.