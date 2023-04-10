Outside of the United States, the countries represented most in the Grand Island Public Schools' student body are Guatemala, Cuba, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.
The countries of origin for GIPS students are listed in the district's annual report for 2021-2022.
The district represents 60 spoken languages, the report says.
Attending GIPS schools are 9,829 students. Of those, 8,550 are from the United States.
The data was current as of December 2022.
Here is the breakdown of the students' country of origin:
United States 8,550
Guatemala 414
Cuba 251
Mexico 163
El Salvador 77
Honduras 67
Sudan 51
Kenya 31
Somalia 28
Puerto Rico 25
Afghanistan 21
Venezuela 18
Egypt 12
Ethiopia 11
Spain 9
Dominican Republic 8
Nicaragua 7
Vietnam 6
Malta 6
Colombia 5
Ecuador 5
Iraq 5
Germany 4
Japan 4
Nigeria 4
South Africa 4
Thailand 3
Chad 3
Saudi Arabia 3
Philippines 3
Italy 3
Two persons each: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Denmark, France, South Korea, Micronesia, India, Togo.
One person each: Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Peru, Albania, Belgium, Cyprus, Norway, Ukraine, Laos, Jordan, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Djibouti.