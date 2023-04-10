Outside of the United States, the countries represented most in the Grand Island Public Schools' student body are Guatemala, Cuba, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

The countries of origin for GIPS students are listed in the district's annual report for 2021-2022.

The district represents 60 spoken languages, the report says.

Attending GIPS schools are 9,829 students. Of those, 8,550 are from the United States.

The data was current as of December 2022.

Here is the breakdown of the students' country of origin:

United States 8,550

Guatemala 414

Cuba 251

Mexico 163

El Salvador 77

Honduras 67

Sudan 51

Kenya 31

Somalia 28

Puerto Rico 25

Afghanistan 21

Venezuela 18

Egypt 12

Ethiopia 11

Spain 9

Dominican Republic 8

Nicaragua 7

Vietnam 6

Malta 6

Colombia 5

Ecuador 5

Iraq 5

Germany 4

Japan 4

Nigeria 4

South Africa 4

Thailand 3

Chad 3

Saudi Arabia 3

Philippines 3

Italy 3

Two persons each: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Denmark, France, South Korea, Micronesia, India, Togo.

One person each: Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Peru, Albania, Belgium, Cyprus, Norway, Ukraine, Laos, Jordan, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Djibouti.