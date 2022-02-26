Gubernatorial candidate Lindstrom visits Grand Island, talks Sports Complex legislation

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a gubernatorial candidate, visited Grand Island’s Riverside Golf Club Friday to promote legislation that would benefit Pinnacle Bank Sports Complex, which was formerly known as the Central Nebraska Sports Complex.

The $35 million project hopes to break ground this summer.

LB39 passed in 2021, and changes “provisions regarding the Convention Center Support Fund and the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act,” and provides “for grants for cities of the first-class with creative districts.”

“As I saw it, when you’re talking about economic development and having three young kids and parents who are traveling to South Dakota and Iowa and Kansas, to take their kids there, to me it was a lost opportunity for the state of Nebraska,” Lindstrom said Friday. “When we’re having our baseball tournaments in Council Bluffs, that’s a problem.”

LB919, introduced in January, will “redefine terms under the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act.”

The bill would “change the sales tax collection from 48 months to 60 months following the project completion date of the eligible sports arena facility and increases the radius from 600 yards to 1,500 yards of an eligible sports arena facility.”

Brad Bauer, Sports Complex board member, applauded Lindstrom’s efforts.

“He’s been a huge proponent of the Sports Complex not only for Grand Island but for others across the state,” Bauer said. “We think this bill will help Grand Island bring a lot of people in from greater Nebraska, and with his help we really think we can benefit our community.”

Brad Mellema, Grand Island Tourism executive director, said he supports the bill.

“I’m supportive of things that allow us to build things like this and make them successful,” he said. “Youth sports and the like are such an important part of tourism not only in Grand Island, it’s what people do. I certainly think Grand Island and Hall County would benefit from having a successful sports complex.”

Mayor Roger Steele said the new sports complex will benefit Grand Island.

“I think the legislative support is great news and I hope Sen. Lindstrom’s priority bill passes,” Steele said. “The sports complex is going to be a great asset for our community. It’s just nice to know that Sen. Lindstrom has this as a priority, and based on what he said tonight, he’s going to push it with all his might.”

As a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, Lindstrom also took questions from a group of community leaders, local elected officials and supporters Friday at Riverside. Asked why he would be the best governor for Nebraska, Lindstrom said, “I’m competitive.

“I think it’s going to take bold leadership. I think it’s going to have to be a governor, as I feel I would be, to be the tip of the spear, to cut through what we need to get done,” he said. “I think most Nebraskans could sit in a room and come to a consensus on a bill.”

While his fellow candidates all have similar policies, Lindstrom said it comes down to experience and “being able to get things done.”

“It’s going to be about the political will to overcome these things to get it done, and I’m going to have to make some people angry along the way, and that’s OK,” he said. “If we don’t do this, we’re going to look back in 10 to 15 years and we’re going to be having the same conversation, and that’s what I’m afraid of.”

He added, “That’s why I’m in it, is to ultimately make Nebraska competitive.”

