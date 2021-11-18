Gubernatorial candidate talked experience in building coalitions Tuesday in Grand Island

In making his bid for the Nebraska governorship, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom stresses his government experience, his work ethic and the fact that he represents the next generation of leadership.
The 40-year-old Lindstrom is in his second term representing the Legislature’s District 18, which consists primarily of northwest Omaha. He has served seven years in the Legislature and has one session left before he’s term-limited out.
Lindstrom says that he’s persistent and has experience at building coalitions. When people say something can’t be done, “I take that as a challenge to do it,” said Lindstrom, who visited Grand Island on Wednesday.
Five Republicans have entered the race to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts thus far.
Lindstrom said the primary, slated for May 10, is going to be “very competitive.”
But if former Gov. Dave Heineman doesn’t enter the race, Lindstrom said he has the most government experience of any of the candidates.
In traveling the state, he’s also received good feedback from voters that he’s part of the “next generation of leadership.”
Ultimately, the big issue is “making sure Nebraska is competitive,” he said.
Nebraska still is working with a 1967 tax code, he said. Officials have put a lot of bandages on that code “over the last several years, and when I say several years, I mean decades,” he said.
If Nebraska is going to be competitive regionally and nationally, “we can’t just do property tax or income tax or sales tax,” he said. “It has to be all looked at,” and tied in with school funding. “Because we spend 60% to 70% of our property tax on K-12 education, yet we’re 49th in the country for state funding for education.”
Lindstrom met earlier this week with state Sen. Lynne Walz. “We do have a pretty strong solution that we’re going to bring forth this next session, and it looks like a lot of the school districts are on board with it.” Lindstrom, who is vice chairman of the Revenue Committee, believes those ideas will be discussed at a news conference Thursday.
Lindstrom first ran for the Legislature “on the idea that we needed to eliminate the tax on Social Security income,” he said. That step was accomplished this year. “It took seven years, but we got it done.”
In his first campaign, he knocked on 10,000 doors in his legislative district. He believes that “retail politics” is still the way to be elected, “particularly in legislative races.”
Lindstrom obviously has no control over who his gubernatorial opponents are.
“I’ve never really gotten too caught up in who’s running and who’s not,” he said.
When he made his decision to run a year ago, a lot of names were being tossed out as possible candidates. “You really just have to make the decision and go,” he said.
His campaign will be financially viable, he said. “It takes a lot of money to run for governor,” he said.
When it comes to fundraising, “we’re going to post a really good number at the end of the year that in past elections would rival any other person running.”
The two wealthiest Republican candidates, Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen, “could write their own checks if they wanted to,” he said.
But his campaign has been fortunate to get support from across the state, “and we’re going to be from a financial standpoint very much in the mix.”
It’s important to make sure “that you’re engaging in communities all across the state,” Lindstrom said.
He’s appeared in 19 parades with a 20th coming up in a couple of weeks.
When TV and radio advertising begins in late February, Lindstrom wants people to say, “Hey, I saw that guy” or “I had a conversation with him.” He wants to “touch as many people as we can.”
He believes that he’s been outworking Pillen and Herbster.
Lindstrom works in financial planning and wealth management. He and his wife, Leigh, have three children, who are 10, 8 and 5.
A graduate of Millard West, he earned a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004.
Like his father, Dan, and uncles, Scott and Roger, Lindstrom played football for the Cornhuskers. A walk-on, he saw action in five games at quarterback, backing up Eric Crouch and Jamaal Lord. Lindstrom was chosen by his teammates as a Unity Council representative.