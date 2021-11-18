Gubernatorial candidate talked experience in building coalitions Tuesday in Grand Island

If Nebraska is going to be competitive regionally and nationally, “we can’t just do property tax or income tax or sales tax,” he said. “It has to be all looked at,” and tied in with school funding. “Because we spend 60% to 70% of our property tax on K-12 education, yet we’re 49th in the country for state funding for education.”

Lindstrom met earlier this week with state Sen. Lynne Walz. “We do have a pretty strong solution that we’re going to bring forth this next session, and it looks like a lot of the school districts are on board with it.” Lindstrom, who is vice chairman of the Revenue Committee, believes those ideas will be discussed at a news conference Thursday.

Lindstrom first ran for the Legislature “on the idea that we needed to eliminate the tax on Social Security income,” he said. That step was accomplished this year. “It took seven years, but we got it done.”

In his first campaign, he knocked on 10,000 doors in his legislative district. He believes that “retail politics” is still the way to be elected, “particularly in legislative races.”

Lindstrom obviously has no control over who his gubernatorial opponents are.

“I’ve never really gotten too caught up in who’s running and who’s not,” he said.