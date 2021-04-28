Gubernatorial candidate used to call Grand Island ‘home’

Charles Herbster, who announced this week he’s running for governor of Nebraska, is a former Grand Island resident.
The Falls City native lived in Grand Island from 1979 to 1983. He and his wife, Judy, lived at 833 E. Bismark Road with their friend, Gordie Scarborough. In his tour of Grand Island following the 1980 tornadoes, President Jimmy Carter spoke from a podium in the front yard of that home.
Herbster has long been involved with a business called the Conklin Co. In 1977, Conklin introduced a roofing product called Rapid Roof. Through Scarborough’s efforts, the product was applied to the roof of Hornady Manufacturing. It was the “first big job Conklin had nationwide right after they introduced the product,” Herbster said Tuesday during a campaign stop in Grand Island.
Herbster, 66, describes himself as a farmer, livestock breeder and manufacturer. Herbster and his wife purchased the Conklin Co. in 1992. Fifteen years ago, they moved the company’s headquarters from Minneapolis to Kansas City, Mo.
Herbster has never run for office before, except for a brief run for governor in 2013. He pulled out of the race when Judy suffered an aneurysm and had open heart surgery. She died of a heart attack in 2017.
“I’m running for governor because I’m looking at what’s happening across our country, and I think that governors going forward are going to have two specific jobs,” he said. The first job will be leading his or her state.
Second, “they’re going to have the job of pushing back on federal government overreach that’s going to take place from Washington to every state in the United States,” Herbster said. “We’re not going to clean the swamp in Washington. They’re not going to fix themselves.”
He’s been involved with young people through scholarships, an Angus organization and an area chapter of the National FFA Organization.
In addition to being a businessman, “I’m a great ambassador. I’m a really, really great negotiator. I love agriculture. I have a great background in manufacturing,” he said.
Herbster said he believes that “even though we’ve got a lot of opportunities in Nebraska, we can do a lot more things to make it a lot better, and I want to take the opportunity to do that.”
After halting his campaign for governor eight years ago, Herbster “got involved from Day 1 in the Trump campaign,” he said. “I’ve known Donald J. Trump for 16 years. He’s a friend of mine. When I saw him walk down the escalator and announce, I said to everybody, ‘He’ll be the next president.’”
In 2015, Trump appointed Herbster chairman of his Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee. Herbster continued in that role through Trump’s four years in the White House.
During that time, “I just continued to see the great things that I feel he did for this country. And now I look at what’s taken place since January as a true conservative of Nebraska, and I believe that it’s a time for those of us in business who are conservatives to step out and make sure that we keep the foundational freedoms that every state has, and needs to continue to be progressive.”
He and his wife, who were married almost 35 years, had no children. Herbster himself is an only child, and he’s the only nephew on both sides of his family. “So I’ve now buried everybody in my family, including my wife,” he said.
At this point in his life, it would be very easy for him to move to Florida, “and economically it would be a tremendous move,” he said.
He could buy a $1 million condo near the Tampa airport, put two cars in the garage, “save incredible amounts on my taxes — because of what we’re facing here in Nebraska — and fly back and forth,” he said.
Flying wouldn’t bother him “because I fly all the time anyway. I’m used to that. I travel all over the United States.”
But he’s not going to do that “because I think I can be part of the solution of changing the state to truly open it up to growth.”
Nebraska is losing many young people who move away. “We’re also losing people my age simply because they want to go somewhere else. They’re getting ready to sell their business or rearrange their estate, and so they go to another state because it’s more favorable tax-wise. We’ve got to change that. That’s how we’re going to grow Nebraska.”
Herbster has a guest house in Kansas City, which is 80 miles from Falls City. He’s lived in Falls City his whole life except for the four years in Grand Island and from 1983 to 1992, when he lived in Lincoln.
In addition to his work with Angus cattle, he has a genetic business that sells embryos and bull semen to numerous countries.
“I tried very hard to get the Denver livestock show here to Grand Island,” he said. “I worked on that from both ends.”
The NebraskaN Livestock Show, which was meant to be an alternative to the National Western Stock Show in Denver, was set to take place in Grand Island in January but was canceled because of COVID-19.
But Herbster is pleased that the Junior American Angus Association National Show will be in Grand Island this summer. “We show cattle all over the United States. So we’ll be here showing.”
Herbster was traveling with former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, who will be his lieutenant governor if he wins.
“Never before has a candidate for governor announced their lieutenant governor the same day. But we did that yesterday in Fremont,” he said. Thibodeau and her husband, Joseph, a cardiologist, have three teenage children. She is a former chair of the Douglas County Republic Party.
He was also traveling Tuesday with Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager and a senior counselor to the president from 2017 to 2020.
“Kellyanne Conway is my adviser on my campaign, as she was the adviser to Donald J. Trump,” Herbster said.