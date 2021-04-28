Gubernatorial candidate used to call Grand Island ‘home’

Second, “they’re going to have the job of pushing back on federal government overreach that’s going to take place from Washington to every state in the United States,” Herbster said. “We’re not going to clean the swamp in Washington. They’re not going to fix themselves.”

He’s been involved with young people through scholarships, an Angus organization and an area chapter of the National FFA Organization.

In addition to being a businessman, “I’m a great ambassador. I’m a really, really great negotiator. I love agriculture. I have a great background in manufacturing,” he said.

Herbster said he believes that “even though we’ve got a lot of opportunities in Nebraska, we can do a lot more things to make it a lot better, and I want to take the opportunity to do that.”

After halting his campaign for governor eight years ago, Herbster “got involved from Day 1 in the Trump campaign,” he said. “I’ve known Donald J. Trump for 16 years. He’s a friend of mine. When I saw him walk down the escalator and announce, I said to everybody, ‘He’ll be the next president.’”

In 2015, Trump appointed Herbster chairman of his Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee. Herbster continued in that role through Trump’s four years in the White House.