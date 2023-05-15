Pregnancy can be a wonderful experience when things go well, but unfortunately biology doesn’t always work smoothly. It is one of the most dangerous things a woman can endure as it can cause blood clots, high blood pressure, strokes, hemorrhaging, sepsis, and many other complications leading to death. Rural women have higher risks of complications and maternal death as specialized health care is harder to access. For women of color, complications and maternal deaths are more than twice as high as for white women due to poorer health care access and treatment in our country.

This most recent attempt by the Nebraska Legislature to restrict abortion care by limiting it about 12 weeks is scheduled for debate Tuesday, May 16, after lawmakers who want to outlaw abortion introduced an amendment banning abortion to a bill banning gender affirming care for transgender youth. If this bill passes into law, it will cause Nebraskans pain and possibly cost their lives, despite having exceptions. I know exception clauses do not work, because I had a pregnancy that nearly killed me due to an abortion ban policy.

In 1982, I was 30 years old, healthy, and optimistic about my second pregnancy. At 20 weeks gestation my blood pressure spiked and I had uncontrollable nosebleeds. My regular obstetrician sent me to one of only two high-risk obstetricians in this state, a two hour drive away.

I was admitted to the hospital and after many tests it was determined that I had a molar pregnancy with a triploidy fetus. Our fetus was nonviable due to abnormal development such as having no lungs. Additionally cystic growths were absorbing the fetus, and cysts were growing outside the uterus pressing on my internal organs.

The pressure on my adrenal glands was causing the high blood pressure and bleeding. The only treatment possible was to terminate my pregnancy immediately. They estimated I had at most two weeks before the pregnancy would kill me.

However, there was a big problem. The hospital administration did not want abortions performed there and had a policy which threatened the livelihood of medical staff participating in an abortion, consequences similar to those found in LB626. By delaying my abortion, the hospital policy risked my life.

All policy requirements were met except for the signature of one medical administrator. He refused to grant permission for my abortion, effectively giving me a death sentence. Hospital administrators told my husband to take me elsewhere for care. My husband knew transporting me elsewhere was not an option for he had procured second opinions from many obstetric specialists, all of whom said an abortion was needed immediately and I would not survive being moved to another facility.

Fortunately, my husband is an attorney. He appealed the decision of the medical administrator who had refused my health care and showed him all the tests proving the need for the abortion and the many second opinions that the abortion had to happen at that facility.

The administrator did not want to risk his job to save the life of a woman he did not know. Again, he refused to give permission. Realizing facts and the ardent advocacy of the high-risk obstetricians did not matter to the administrator, my husband asked for his advice as a married man. Was my husband valuing my life more than other husbands valued their wives’ lives? Should he just bury me and find another wife to raise our 15 month old son? What would the administrator do if it was the administrator’s wife needing the abortion?

My abortion was scheduled the following morning and I am eternally grateful for the high-risk obstetrician, anesthesiologist and nurse who risked their licenses and jobs to save me.

Eighteen months later, I gave birth to a little boy in the same hospital. The doctors and nurse, who did my surgery, visited my son in the N.I.C.U. It was important for them to see that their life-saving action resulted in this precious life. By helping us through a heartbreaking situation, we all were able to have a happy ending.

I know my husband’s love saved my life, but it took more than love to overcome the obstacles made by the hospital’s policy. It took his skill and legal expertise as an attorney to meet all the conditions of the policy and push to override the initial decision on appeal. Not everyone is blessed to marry a loving and effective attorney.

Egregiously, this proposed amendment banning abortion at about 12 weeks will allow politicians, who are not medical experts, to eliminate Nebraskans’ right to decide what is best for our bodies, futures and families as well as penalize medical practitioners for practicing quality health care consistent with medical protocol.

The exceptions for health of the mother, rape, and incest are a ruse to soothe the public conscience and act as barriers to accessing needed abortion health care. In other states with similar bans, doctors weigh their legal risks against the health of their patients.

Before these bans, women who carried a nonviable fetus could terminate their pregnancy avoiding sepsis, increased chance of maternal death, and acute physical and emotional pain.

Today, women and their families, who cannot afford to seek quality health care in other states, fearfully endure the pain of those horrible situations. If this bill is passed into law, Nebraska families will have similar experiences.

I know what it feels like to have a ban that allows my life to be devalued. My family experienced the emotional, physical, and financial costs as well as the need for legal consultation caused by the exceptions. My experience is why I am fervently against the abortion ban.

I do not want other women to experience being in need of medical care and having it withheld. I am grateful for the growing majority of Nebraskans who trust women and their physicians to decide their medical care. We need to stand together to protect this right by encouraging our state senators to vote against this dangerous legislation.