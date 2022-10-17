Guest Opinion: Don't short-change our children

Who among us doesn’t want our children — and our children’s children — to be free of whatever shortcomings and limitations we ourselves may have in order for them to achieve their greatest potential and to be happier and wiser and more successful in their lives than we could ever have imagined?

As a young student and, later, as a loving parent, I once believed this most natural of aspirations to be universally shared, endowed by a proud family history of public education committed to excellence in learning and independent thought irrespective of race, religion, gender identity, family income or political persuasion. I still do.

This past year, sadly, I have watched as our public schools and boards of education have come under attack from a narrow band of well-organized and well-funded Republican politicians and operatives in their selfish quest for political gain and personal aggrandizement.

Unabashed, they have sought to stifle healthy, age-appropriate discussions of race and gender in public schools through bullying and misinformation — and to otherwise frighten well intentioned parents and civic-minded people into supporting their cynical ruse.

Outrageous calls for banning books; cancelling journalism classes; quashing student newspapers; smearing educators for striving to provide a safer, more healthy learning environment for all students and teachers; and turning a blind eye to the basic realities of our country’s racial history are but a few of the specious hair-on-fire attacks being waged against our public school system.

Rather than working to strengthen our schools and improve student achievement across the board, well-heeled political dissidents are working overtime to tear them down in a short-sighted gambit to further privatize public education with taxpayer dollars and, in effect, re-segregate our schools.

Many are running to serve on nonpartisan school boards and the state board of education. And many have been actively recruited, screened and funded by Republican-led political action committees, despite the fact that these are nonpartisan positions with responsibility for serving all students, not just the ones who happen to look, think, worship or may someday vote like they do.

We must not let them sell our public schools — or our children — short. I, for one, have faith in the goodness and capacity of the human mind and spirit, and in the enduring strength and wisdom that can only come from more understanding, education and social awareness, not less. For if we fear the past, and choose to ignore the realities of the present, what hope do any of our children — do any of us — have for a better future?

That’s why I’m voting for Danielle Helzer on Nov. 8 for the Nebraska State Board of Education, District 6. She’s an experienced teacher with a tremendous background in life and education who can be trusted to listen to all sides of an issue — and to always, always keep the well-being and education of every student first and foremost in her thinking.