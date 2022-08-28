GUEST OPINION: GIPS update on staffing, elementary class sizes

The ‘22-’23 school year is officially here and we are in the full swing of learning, activities, and more! I’ve been out to all of our campuses these first two weeks and I am thrilled at the sight of all the excitement and energy across our district. Welcome back students and staff.

This year we are continuing to see growth within Grand Island Public Schools. I want to share with you some positive benchmarks specifically from our Elementary schools that are driving our momentum into the new term.

We are pleased to share that we have 100% of our classrooms covered district wide.

Meaning each and every classroom is being led by a qualified educator, that every single child in GIPS enters a learning space to learn and be taught by some of the best teachers Nebraska has to offer.

Part of our classroom coverage for the year included a true heroic effort from a few of our elementary teachers. Fourteen certified educators that were slated for other roles such as Reading Interventionists stepped back into the classroom this year to help ensure we could provide every child with the education experience they need. We stand on their shoulders and their herculean commitment to our students. I want to publicly thank them for going above and beyond. Thank you for answering the call, for displaying remarkable empathy and for always advocating for our kids.

Also, I would like to salute our Recruitment & Retention Coordinator, Mr. Brian Kort. His acumen, and passion for education, alongside the whole Human Resources team, has been key for us successfully equipping our buildings with a strong staff.

Moving into any new year means being strategic in how we equip and fill our classrooms. Here’s a look at how our staffing stacks up throughout our district compared to last year:

790 of Certified Staff in ‘21-’22

800 of Certified Staff in ‘22-’23

Our outlook for the current school year looks healthy — especially as we consider our elementary class sizes.

Due to the ever-growing nature of our community, as well as other contributing factors such as mobility rates, we measure class size goals using a band system. Here’s what that framework looks like for ideal class sizes as of Aug. 26:

Kindergarten and first grade: 19-23 students per class

Second and third grade: 21-25 students

Fourth and fifth grade: 23-27 students

Keeping those benchmarks in mind, along with our healthy staffing, here is the outlook of our classes in our 14 Elementary schools to start the ‘22-’23 school year:

99% of elementary classrooms are at or below the expected class-size ranges.

Our elementary average class size across the district is 20.4 this year (up from 19.8 last year).

What does this mean for the district and for your child?

Simply put, we are prepared to provide teachers and support staff in the schools our children are slated to attend.

Grand Island is growing which, in turn means, enrollment at many of our schools are rising as well. As these trends continue upward, we will keep a close eye on building capacities each year to ensure we honor our families and community stakeholders in how we allocate resources.

By looking at the classroom capacities across individual campuses, we pride ourselves in being able to offer — for the most part — a neighborhood solution for our families. However, that approach has slowly evolved over the years. Here are a few notable details:

May 15 is critical for registration. (Returning) families may indicate their intentions on where they plan to attend school so we may continue being proactive in measuring enrollment and classroom needs.

If a building is at capacity, we will be strategic about student and teacher placement. Our most recent example was the successful adding of Knickrehm and Gates Elementary as feeder schools to Westridge. This allowed us to better balance the enrollment capacities at Barr and Walnut Middle Schools while still providing vibrant opportunities for our students. We are fortunate at GIPS to have the space across our district where we may accommodate such exciting growth.

As we venture into another exciting year of learning and opportunity, I am greatly encouraged by the strength of Grand Island Public Schools. Our elementary school class sizes are right where we want them to be and we have a path forward in accommodating our continued growth.

Indeed, no matter the hurdles we face, our people and our students remind us that it is good to be at GIPS.

Staffing continues to be a challenge for school districts across the country; we know that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. As for GIPS, we stand proud of the collaborative efforts of numerous folks alongside our community to help make this happen.

We have our sights set on bold things this year. You will continue hearing from me in this space as we share more on our outlook for our middle schools and Grand Island Senior High. We invite you to continue joining us on this journey of being boldly, better together and on track to thrive.

Let’s make ‘22-’23 a landmark year.