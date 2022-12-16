 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
GUEST OPINION

Guest Opinion: Grand Island Central Catholic serves many

Grand Island Central Catholic is building a $9 million addition to their current building at 1200 Ruby Ave. The decision to add onto the current facility came after studies involving GICC families and community members. The project has also been approved Catholic Diocese of Grand Island.

For five years, I’ve been honored to be the principal at GICC. Grand Island has a great Catholic school. My wife has been honored to serve as a third grade teacher at Gates Elementary, where two of our kids are students and we try our best to be involved as parents in fundraising, PTO functions and positive presence.

Our community is an awesome community, and the children of this community deserve quality opportunities for education. To this end, I’m very thankful for people who are willing to serve as educators, serve on boards of education, or otherwise become involved in the education of students regardless of the school. Simply put, there isn’t a single kid anywhere that doesn’t deserve the best, and it’s our job to make sure that every opportunity in education is as high of quality as it can be.

Engle_Jordan.jpg

Jordan Engle

I was discouraged by a quote in the Grand Island Independent regarding private schools. Grand Island Central Catholic has not, nor will we, refuse students on the basis of ability, identity or any other circumstances. If a student is able to get the credits to graduate we will accept them and educate them to the best of our God given abilities. The narrative that private schools are “selective” isn’t true. I’ve accepted every student who has applied to our school for five years, provided I am able to get them to graduation on time in a safe learning environment that allows them to thrive.

People are also reading…

GICC has a special education certified teacher. We have a para who focuses solely on children on IEP or 504 plans, and we are currently advertising to expand our offerings in those areas since our SPED population is currently at 9%.

One-fifth of our students aren’t Catholic. We have students who hail from every part of the world in our building and each of them brings something special and unique to our Crusader family. We have students who have entered our building this year from both English as a Second Language program and strictly Spanish speaking schools and have taught them by immersion. We have students who speak Arabic, Afrikaans, Swahili and other languages at home. We have students who frankly struggle to do well on standardized tests, and we focus hard on helping them achieve at their highest possible level.

We love all our students, and a quick look at our marketing and messaging over the course of the past years will indicate that we want to grow our Crusader family to include anyone who wants to pursue a Catholic education in Grand Island and the surrounding area.

Ask any educator, and if they are good at what they do, they will tell you they want all schools to be successful because children depend on them. To that end, I’m glad we have a community with several quality opportunities for education. My hope is we can all thrive together without having to work against one another. I’m proud to have three Gates Gators in my house just as much as I’m proud to serve GICC. Our students and our community need us to be cohesive and focus on what we can improve in our own schools.

As educators, we owe them that.

Jordan Engle is the principal of Grand Island Central Catholic High School. A version of this letter first appeared on social media.

