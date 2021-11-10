Gulf War Memorial coming to Hall County Veterans Park

A memorial for Gulf War veterans is coming to Hall County Veterans Park, 1914 W. Capital Ave. in Grand Island.
A committee comprised of local Gulf War veterans, including United Veterans Club members, is organizing the project.
Brandon Warner, a Hall County Information Technology Department member, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2005, is heading the effort.
“Five of us come from different variations the Gulf War era,” Warner told The Independent. “I cover Operation Enduring Freedom, Desert Fox, etcetera. And we have older veterans who are in that same group, but more Desert Storm era.”
Warner and other veterans appeared at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Commissioners to solicit support for the project.
“We don’t have a name for it yet, just because there’s so many (military) conflicts between them,” he told the board, “but once we’ve decided that, we’ll agree on some sort of memorial we can dedicate for those mentions.”
No actions have been taken yet, Warner emphasized. Only a committee has been formed.
There is no known cost yet for creating the memorial.
Warner said a memorial for Gulf War veterans is needed.
“At the park you’ll notice there is not a dedication or monument for our era of veterans. It stops at Vietnam,” he said. “People are wondering, why isn’t there one?”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the project is appropriate, especially as Veterans Day is Thursday.
“All of those wars, the Gulf War and on, need to be recognized,” she said. “We don’t ever want to have happen what happened to Vietnam War veterans, and I think we’re doing a much better job of that. Thank you for being so forthcoming and cognizant of what it means to have these people come home.”
Lancaster thanked the group for appearing Tuesday at the commissioners’ meeting.
“I don’t really believe you need our permission, so your being here is just very cordial and thank you very much for caring enough to present the project to us,” she said.
Commissioner Gary Quandt, who formerly served on the Hall County Hero Flight Association and has raised funds for a local State Veterans Cemetery, voiced support for the memorial.
“It’s time to honor our Gulf War veterans,” he said.
Funds for the memorial will be raised with a scrap iron donation drive, headed by Tim Bartz of Kramer’s Auto Parts & Iron Co., and Ken Barber of Alter Metal Recycling, both in Grand Island, Quandt said.
“I can’t even imagine what these veterans went through,” he said. “A lot of them went through pretty rough times. It’s time to honor our Gulf War veterans, and we appreciate everything you guys are doing and what you’ve done for our country.”
The project is an exciting one, Warner told The Independent.
“It’s nice to be part of a community project,” he said. “Anyone who comes into any community is excited to be recognized as a leader, and I feel overwhelmed but excited to take these ideas and put them into fruition.”
Commissioners approved the group going forward with the project.
After, all of the commissioners gave the veterans attending the meeting standing applause in honor of their service.
More patriotism is needed, Quandt said.
“We just went through a year and a half of COVID and people have been cooped up,” he said, “and maybe that’s what our country needs right now.”