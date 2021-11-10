Gulf War Memorial coming to Hall County Veterans Park

“At the park you’ll notice there is not a dedication or monument for our era of veterans. It stops at Vietnam,” he said. “People are wondering, why isn’t there one?”

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the project is appropriate, especially as Veterans Day is Thursday.

“All of those wars, the Gulf War and on, need to be recognized,” she said. “We don’t ever want to have happen what happened to Vietnam War veterans, and I think we’re doing a much better job of that. Thank you for being so forthcoming and cognizant of what it means to have these people come home.”

Lancaster thanked the group for appearing Tuesday at the commissioners’ meeting.

“I don’t really believe you need our permission, so your being here is just very cordial and thank you very much for caring enough to present the project to us,” she said.

Commissioner Gary Quandt, who formerly served on the Hall County Hero Flight Association and has raised funds for a local State Veterans Cemetery, voiced support for the memorial.

“It’s time to honor our Gulf War veterans,” he said.