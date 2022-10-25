 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gun show hosted by Grand Island Rifle Club

The annual Fall Gun Show, hosted by the Grand Island Rifle Club, runs Saturday and Sunday at Fonner Park.

The show, returning from a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, “is back and will be better than ever” in a new location, says a news release.

“This year the gun show will be held in Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park, allowing for more space for both dealers and attendees alike. This space will allow the gun show to host 300-plus tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country,” the release says.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day.

Dealer and exhibitor tables are available for a fee of $35 per table for both days of the show.

All guns will be required to be unloaded and tied inoperable and will be checked and secured at the main entrance.

Additional information in securing table reservations for this year’s show is available at www.girifleclub.com or by contacting Mike Lentz. His phone number is 308-383-6962 and his email address is mlentz1504@yahoo.com.

