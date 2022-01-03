Gunshots reported in three separate weekend incidents in Grand Island

Dap was reportedly in an argument with another male, and fired the shot. The two males then went inside the apartment, where a neighbor reported she possibly heard a second shot. GIPD found two shell casings — one on the ground near the stairs and the other on the living room floor. Police also found a bullet hole in the ceiling.

Police say Dap did not comply when placed under arrest.

At this point, GIPD is not aware of any shooting victims.

Dap was arrested for obstruction, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

For the second time in 10 days, gunshots were fired into a house at 812 W. John St. The homeowner says two shots were fired into the residence on Saturday.

Shots were fired into the same house on Dec. 22.

GIPD doesn’t believe the homeowners have any knowledge of the incident.

However, an 18-year-old occupant of the house “is not cooperating with us,” Duering said.

GIPD believes the teen probably has more information about who the potential suspects might be.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.