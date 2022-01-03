Gunshots reported in three separate weekend incidents in Grand Island

Gunshots were fired in three separate incidents in Grand Island during the weekend.
A person was wounded in only one of them.
Ramiro Ramirez, 34, sustained a single gunshot wound to the shoulder Sunday night. At about 11:10 p.m., Ramirez told the Grand Island Police Department he was shot at 579 E. Capitol Ave.
Ramirez was involved in a fight with another person. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis. Ramirez, a transient based in Grand Island, was treated and released.
GIPD doesn’t think the shooting occurred at the location reported by Ramirez.
“We believe that this did not happen at the East Capitol Avenue address — that he went there after he had been shot elsewhere,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
The location of the shooting and the circumstances are under investigation, Duering said.
Another shooting took place early Sunday at an apartment building at 415 S. Cherry St.
A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot coming from near the stairs. The reporting party looked outside and saw a person standing near where the gunshot came from.
That person was identified as Dap Dap, 22. The shooting was reported at about 2:25 a.m.
Dap was reportedly in an argument with another male, and fired the shot. The two males then went inside the apartment, where a neighbor reported she possibly heard a second shot. GIPD found two shell casings — one on the ground near the stairs and the other on the living room floor. Police also found a bullet hole in the ceiling.
Police say Dap did not comply when placed under arrest.
At this point, GIPD is not aware of any shooting victims.
Dap was arrested for obstruction, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
For the second time in 10 days, gunshots were fired into a house at 812 W. John St. The homeowner says two shots were fired into the residence on Saturday.
Shots were fired into the same house on Dec. 22.
GIPD doesn’t believe the homeowners have any knowledge of the incident.
However, an 18-year-old occupant of the house “is not cooperating with us,” Duering said.
GIPD believes the teen probably has more information about who the potential suspects might be.