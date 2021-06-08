Habitat for Humanity and construction pros building a home in a week

This is the sixth time Habitat for Humanity and local builders have worked together for the Home Builders Blitz.

She said the challenge in the past during blitz week has been rain. This week the only weather problem will be heat.

“We don’t want it to be super hot this week, but we don’t want to be fighting mud for sure,” Jelinek said.

The current blitz build will be the 108th home Habitat for Humanity has built in Grand Island since the chapter was created in 1992.

The idea for the Home Builders Blitz was something started nationally by the Habitat for Humanity organization.

Jelinek said the local chapter jumped on the Home Builders Blitz concept a number of years back after it had built its 40th home in Grand Island.

What makes this build especially gratifying is the fact that the builders are donating their time even though there is a huge demand for their services in the community.

Jelinek said they began recruiting builders for the project last fall.

She said Habitat for Humanity has a great working relationship with the Home Builders Association. Through these various cooperative projects over the years, that relationship has grown.