Habitat for Humanity and construction pros building a home in a week

They have a week to build a house and, hopefully, by Saturday, a Grand Island family will be moving into their new home.
All this week, community contractors and subcontractors, plumbers, carpenters, electricians — more than 35 entities in all — are working side-by-side to build a house in one week and have it ready for occupation by Saturday, according to Dana Jelinek, outgoing director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.
It is all part of the Habitat for Humanity Home Builders Blitz, said Jelinek.
“This house will be built using only professionals, who are coming together in support of Habitat,” she said.
“Businesses are donating a portion of their materials or labor to help keep the house affordable for a Habitat homebuyer.”
On Monday, Jelinek said that they hoped to have the structure enclosed that day.
“We have several members of the Home Builders Association, lumberyards, local builders here doing that today,” she said. “By the time we get to Friday, we will have our final inspections and by Saturday it will be move-in ready.”
The site is at 1034 E. 19th, which is south of Nelson Lane and Capital Avenue in northeast Grand Island.
Jelinek said there was some prep work done prior to the beginning of Monday’s building blitz kickoff.
This is the sixth time Habitat for Humanity and local builders have worked together for the Home Builders Blitz.
She said the challenge in the past during blitz week has been rain. This week the only weather problem will be heat.
“We don’t want it to be super hot this week, but we don’t want to be fighting mud for sure,” Jelinek said.
The current blitz build will be the 108th home Habitat for Humanity has built in Grand Island since the chapter was created in 1992.
The idea for the Home Builders Blitz was something started nationally by the Habitat for Humanity organization.
Jelinek said the local chapter jumped on the Home Builders Blitz concept a number of years back after it had built its 40th home in Grand Island.
What makes this build especially gratifying is the fact that the builders are donating their time even though there is a huge demand for their services in the community.
Jelinek said they began recruiting builders for the project last fall.
She said Habitat for Humanity has a great working relationship with the Home Builders Association. Through these various cooperative projects over the years, that relationship has grown.
“Just having these guys, who many are competitors, come out and work side-by-side is such a joy,” Jelinek said.
Habitat for Humanity is an international program that was designed and implemented to help individuals and communities become self-sufficient in meeting their housing needs. While many of the Habitat for Humanity builds are done with volunteers and the families who will benefit from the new homes, having the professional building community behind a build helps to unify the community.
Habitat for Humanity’s Home Builders Blitz brings together professional housebuilders from all over the area for one shared purpose — to build safe and affordable housing for families in need of a decent place to call home.
The dedication for the new house will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Elementary School. That will be followed with an open house at the new Habitat for Humanity home.
“This an exciting project for all involved as well as the homebuyers who were selected into the Habitat home loan program 14 months ago,” Jelinek said.
She said Habitat for Humanity is grateful for all those involved who have come together for the project.
“They donate a lot of time,” Jelinek said. “Even if we don’t get all the materials donated, we are still getting tons of labor.”