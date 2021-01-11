Habitat for Humanity benefit ‘Build a Dream’ goes virtual

The annual “Build a Dream” fundraiser for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is going online this year.
The event, via Qtego, will be 7-9 p.m. Feb. 12. Some items are available now as instant-buy donations.
“These are suggested items people can purchase for a Habitat home,” said Dana Jelinek, GIAHFH executive director. “If people wanted to buy a window or blinds for a Habitat house, they would choose that and purchase that item through the auction, and basically that’s a donation.”
The event raises funds for building Habitat homes.
Auction items range in prices and cover many interests, Jelinek said.
Jerry’s Sheet Metal of Grand Island has donated a $10,000 heating and air system, which can be installed in the winner’s home.
“We have everything from food items all the way up to that heating and air system,” Jelinek said.
This is the first time the fundraiser has been conducted online.
Build a Dream is usually a public event with silent auctions with items on display and a live auction.
“Of course, we can’t get together this year, so it’s going all online,” Jelinek said.
Grand Island’s Habitat for Humanity builds four to five homes each year.
The agency is taking applications for houses.
The completed dwelling is then sold with a 0% interest loan based on cost to build.
“We’re looking for folks in a low-income bracket,” Jelinek said. “They have the ability to pay back the loan, and are willing and able to put in 500 hours of sweat equity, which is in lieu of a down payment.”
Such fundraisers are challenged both by the pandemic and increasing costs of building materials.
“With COVID, it’s been very difficult, because we can’t have the traditional volunteers that we would have had,” Jelinek said. “We used to have groups come out every week and work with us, and we’ve had to keep that very narrow.”
Jelinek encourages support of local businesses.
“A lot of local businesses are huge supporters of different nonprofits, but we know they have been hurting over the last year,” she said. “We’re asking for people to donate money so we can buy some of our items or gift cards from local businesses so we don’t have to ask them to donate.”
She added, “It’s helping us get the items we need, but it’s also helping local businesses.”
The agency is grateful for this year’s donations, Jelinek said.
“We just hope that, because they have gone online this year, people remember to bid online,” she said. “The good thing is, people who weren’t able to come to an event in the past are able to still participate this year.”
Jelinek is excited about this year’s event.
“It’s a busy time of year for us because we’re gearing up for a lot of different things, but we’re anxious to see how people respond to this,” she said, “and we’re grateful for what everybody’s done to ensure that it will happen.”
Auction items are being previewed on the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page, facebook.com/GIHabitat.
Instant-buy items to benefit a project home can be viewed on the agency’s Qtego page at hfhgi.home.qtego.net.
Auction items will not be available for bid until Feb. 12.
Those who register before Jan. 20 will be eligible to win a gift card to a local business.