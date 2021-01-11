Habitat for Humanity benefit ‘Build a Dream’ goes virtual

The agency is taking applications for houses.

The completed dwelling is then sold with a 0% interest loan based on cost to build.

“We’re looking for folks in a low-income bracket,” Jelinek said. “They have the ability to pay back the loan, and are willing and able to put in 500 hours of sweat equity, which is in lieu of a down payment.”

Such fundraisers are challenged both by the pandemic and increasing costs of building materials.

“With COVID, it’s been very difficult, because we can’t have the traditional volunteers that we would have had,” Jelinek said. “We used to have groups come out every week and work with us, and we’ve had to keep that very narrow.”

Jelinek encourages support of local businesses.

“A lot of local businesses are huge supporters of different nonprofits, but we know they have been hurting over the last year,” she said. “We’re asking for people to donate money so we can buy some of our items or gift cards from local businesses so we don’t have to ask them to donate.”

She added, “It’s helping us get the items we need, but it’s also helping local businesses.”