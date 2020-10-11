Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home as Grand Island subdivision continues to grow

In a private ceremony, because of health concerns from the coronavirus, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home Saturday in its subdivision on Nelson Lane in Grand Island.

This is the 104th home built by Habitat since 1992, when the organizations started in Grand Island. It is the fourth home in the Nelson Lane Subdivision since work started on the project two years ago. The first home was completed in June 2019. The next home will be completed later this month or in early November.

According to Dana Jelinek, the agency’s executive director, 22 homes will be built in the subdivision, along with six homes nearby.

Jelinek said Juan Gabriel and his family are the newest homeowners in the Habitat subdivision. In 2018, when the subdivision was being created, Gabriel was a member of the work crews that built the subdivision’s street.

As work progressed, Jelinek would visit the site to take photos and chat with the crew when the machines were getting set up.

She said crew members were curious about the subdivision, so she explained to them how Habitat works. Gabriel, impressed with what he learned, asked for an application later that year.