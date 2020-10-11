Habitat for Humanity dedicates another home as Grand Island subdivision continues to grow

In a private ceremony, because of health concerns from the coronavirus, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home Saturday in its subdivision on Nelson Lane in Grand Island.
This is the 104th home built by Habitat since 1992, when the organizations started in Grand Island. It is the fourth home in the Nelson Lane Subdivision since work started on the project two years ago. The first home was completed in June 2019. The next home will be completed later this month or in early November.
According to Dana Jelinek, the agency’s executive director, 22 homes will be built in the subdivision, along with six homes nearby.
Jelinek said Juan Gabriel and his family are the newest homeowners in the Habitat subdivision. In 2018, when the subdivision was being created, Gabriel was a member of the work crews that built the subdivision’s street.
As work progressed, Jelinek would visit the site to take photos and chat with the crew when the machines were getting set up.
She said crew members were curious about the subdivision, so she explained to them how Habitat works. Gabriel, impressed with what he learned, asked for an application later that year.
Jelinek said the Gabriels were among about 100 households that year seeking to be part of Habitat’s home building and loan program. When the applications were reviewed, credit and background checks completed, and interviews and home visits finalized, the Gabriels were among the families who met qualifications and were selected for one of the five openings.
Like all other families who are selected for Habitat homeownership, the Gabriels participated in building Habitat homes along with attending mandatory homeownership education classes.
Jelinek said that, along the way, members of the organization’s Family Support Committee mentored the couple. One of the mentors was Jess Castro, who had volunteered on a Habitat construction site through her employer, Wells Fargo.
Jelinek said the financial institution long has supported Habitat by providing grants and volunteers, such as Castro, to help provide housing opportunities to low-income households.
Through her volunteer experience, Jelinek said, Castro was interested in being more involved.
“After Castro joined Habitat’s board, she met the Gabriels and started helping them navigate through Habitat’s process,” she said. “At about the same time, the organization was applying for a yearly grant from Wells Fargo to help fund the construction of a house.”
The Gabriel family’s house, Jelinek said, is not only on the street he helped build, but also is being sponsored by Castro’s employer, Wells Fargo, through a $15,000 grant. She said typically Well Fargo employees volunteer to build Habitat homes, but they were not able to this year because of the pandemic.
Jelinek said seemingly random acts in both Gabriel’s and Castro’s lives have brought them together.
Support Local Journalism
“As the keys to the home are turned over, it will be the culmination of a journey that took some turns, but ended up exactly where it was meant to be,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization that works with qualifying low-income applicants to build homes and preserve housing. Habitat provides no-interest loans to make improved housing affordable.
The Gabriels’ new home has three bedrooms, one bath, a spacious living room and kitchen, a utility closet and a shed on a 4-foot crawl space. It covers 1,047 square feet.
“For a lot of the folks that we work with, this is a much larger home than where they are coming from,” Jelinek said, “whether it is a trailer or an apartment or oftentimes living with relatives.”
Gabriel and his family lived in an aging trailer prior to moving into their Habitat home.
“Each of our future home buyer families has to take generally about 18 classes in homeowner education that range everywhere from financial management to lawn care,” Jelinek said. “We are setting them up for success.”
Mortgage payments are based on Habitat’s cost for constructing the home.
“There is no interest or profit to Habitat,” Jelinek said.
The principal of that mortgage payment goes into a fund to build future Habitat homes.
The Nelson Lane subdivision is a first for Habitat. Other homes built by the organization are scattered throughout the community.
“One of the things that one of our newer selectees said is that she was excited to live in a neighborhood where she knows her neighbors, she knows what they are like and she knows she can trust them as neighbors,” Jelinek said.
She said it has been a stressful couple of years because of weather problems in 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic this year.
“But there are definitely people who have really stepped up to help,” Jelinek said. “We are truly grateful.”
She thanked the many builders who have stuck with Habitat though the difficulties.
“When people support Habitat for Humanity, they are not just supporting individual families but also a benefit to the community,” Jelinek said. “All of these homeowners are paying property taxes that go back to the community. We are building wealth in our community and for people, who would not have been able to have it without a program like this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.