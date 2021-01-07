Habitat ReStore to close soon

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Grand Island will be closing permanently.

The rising costs of doing business and two years of down sales due to flooding and the pandemic are among the reasons, the organization said Wednesday in a press release.

The nonprofit’s housing program will continue to operate as normal and has two special build projects already scheduled for 2021.

“Our board wanted to be able to keep the ReStore open, but they’ve known for several months that recovery from a changing market would be difficult,” said Dana Jelinek, executive director. “With heavy hearts, they made the difficult decision to close the store permanently.”

The home improvement thrift store opened in May 2012 to generate funds for Habitat’s housing programs.

“We are very grateful to Ray O’Connor, for his donation of rent to get us started and his ongoing support over the years,” said Jelinek. “He and our other ReStore donors have been very generous.”