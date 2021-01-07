Habitat ReStore to close soon

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Grand Island will be closing permanently.
The rising costs of doing business and two years of down sales due to flooding and the pandemic are among the reasons, the organization said Wednesday in a press release.
The nonprofit’s housing program will continue to operate as normal and has two special build projects already scheduled for 2021.
“Our board wanted to be able to keep the ReStore open, but they’ve known for several months that recovery from a changing market would be difficult,” said Dana Jelinek, executive director. “With heavy hearts, they made the difficult decision to close the store permanently.”
The home improvement thrift store opened in May 2012 to generate funds for Habitat’s housing programs.
“We are very grateful to Ray O’Connor, for his donation of rent to get us started and his ongoing support over the years,” said Jelinek. “He and our other ReStore donors have been very generous.”
In spite of the donations, the changing market has contributed to the ReStore’s struggles. Although the area has seen an increase in people doing home renovations, many have been opting to use new products. In addition, many people who potentially could be donating have been choosing to sell their items online, according to the press release.
The ReStore will no longer accept donations, but the organization encourages people to take household items to Goodwill and items such as paint and chemicals to Clean Community System. People also are encouraged to support ReStores in Lincoln and Omaha.
As Habitat works through a store closure plan, hours for sales will be decided. Before coming to the store, customers are encouraged to call 308-385-5082 for current information.
“We are very grateful to our ReStore donors, customers, volunteers and staff for all their support over the years,” said Jelinek.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is continuing to focus on its home building and loan program, which is currently accepting applications. Homes are built in partnership with qualifying low-income households and sold at no profit and with no-interest loans. It is also working on developing its home preservation program, which provides loans to low-income homeowners for qualifying repairs.
Since 1992, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has built 105 homes in the Grand Island area and is currently working on a home build with Career Pathways Institute. Two special projects planned for 2021 are the Faith Build, sponsored through a challenge grant from Thrivent, and the Home Builders’ Blitz. Homebuyers for these two projects were selected during the 2020 application period.