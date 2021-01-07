Habitat seeking aluminum can donations before Jan. 30 deadline

The Novelis aluminum recycling challenge deadline is fast approaching for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

The local Habitat affiliate is competing for a $5,000 Novelis grant and needs the public’s help. The Habitat affiliate that recycles the most pounds of aluminum cans from November 2020 through January 2021 will win the challenge and the grant. The recycling numbers are in for November and December with January’s numbers pending the public’s response.

In the last two months, 7,836 pounds have been recycled, with Jan. 30 to be the last day for recycling numbers to be counted. Every can counts.

Since 2001, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has been accepting donations of aluminum cans to raise money for home construction. During that time period, 800,000 pounds of aluminum cans have been recycled thanks to community recycling efforts.

Habitat drop-site partners have been crucial to the success of the program, including Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry locations across four counties, Grand Island Ace Hardware, Wood River United Methodist Church and Kramer’s Auto Parts & Iron in Grand Island.