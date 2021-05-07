Hacienda música: Youth mariachi band shares the sounds of Cinco de Mayo

When students walked up to the east doors at Grand Island Senior High Wednesday, to some, it seemed like just another day — until they swung open the school doors.
Music filled the entryway as skilled musicians on an elevated platform played mariachi music for a captive audience lining the hallway. Some danced, most tapped their toes. However, these musicians aren’t part of a typical mariachi band; these musicians are Grand Island Senior High students.
Since Wednesday was Cinco de Mayo, the band decided to celebrate by greeting their classmates with mariachi music, a type of Mexican folk music. By definition, a mariachi band involves some combination of violins, trumpets and at least one guitar. The musicians take turns singing lead and backup, though Wednesday’s performance stuck to instrumentals.
The group is made up of Grand Island Senior High students, except for one: GISH teacher Kelly Coslet, who started the band. Coslet teaches orchestra and is an assistant band teacher. Relatively recently, she has added “mariachi band director” to her title.
Coslet had friends involved in mariachi music. A chance musical encounter sparked her idea.
“I played with them for one of their gigs and it was so much fun,” she said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘Why don’t we have a mariachi band like this at Grand Island Senior High?’”
Coslet bounced the idea off of her orchestra and band students. Word began to spread, and soon GISH’s own mariachi band formed. GISH freshman Max Sanchez Castillo was one of Coslet’s orchestra students who signed on early.
“I wanted to get more involved in stuff,” Sanchez Castillo said. “I learned that there was mariachi (and joined).”
He is one of the band’s guitarists.
Lluvia Cortez-Garcia, a GISH sophomore, was drawn to joining the band by the desire to become more involved in her heritage.
“I really wanted to be a part of that,” Cortez-Garcia said.
She plays violin in the mariachi band.
Gean Garfino Vidana, a junior at GISH, plays guitar in the band.
Garfino Vidana said bandmates have become dedicated to the group, which started practicing last November.
“Ever since then we’ve stayed committed,” he said.
The musicians share much more than talent, gigs and 7 a.m. band practices.
They share a love of Hispanic music, whether they grew up immersed in it, like Garfino Vidana, or knew just a bit about their culture’s music.
“I grew up listening to a lot of Hispanic music,” Garfino Vidana said. “You would see a lot of families gathered together around mariachi groups.”
Even the theory of the term “mariachi” — the genre dating back to the 18th century — is rooted in gathering together; most believe the name comes from the type of wood used to build dance platforms. Like any origin story, there are other theories, but coming together on a dance floor seems to fit best.
Coming together as friends fits, too, Coslet said.
“I’m really happy to provide them a space where they can perform; they can make new friends — they can just have fun making music,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.