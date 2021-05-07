Hacienda música: Youth mariachi band shares the sounds of Cinco de Mayo

When students walked up to the east doors at Grand Island Senior High Wednesday, to some, it seemed like just another day — until they swung open the school doors.

Music filled the entryway as skilled musicians on an elevated platform played mariachi music for a captive audience lining the hallway. Some danced, most tapped their toes. However, these musicians aren’t part of a typical mariachi band; these musicians are Grand Island Senior High students.

Since Wednesday was Cinco de Mayo, the band decided to celebrate by greeting their classmates with mariachi music, a type of Mexican folk music. By definition, a mariachi band involves some combination of violins, trumpets and at least one guitar. The musicians take turns singing lead and backup, though Wednesday’s performance stuck to instrumentals.

The group is made up of Grand Island Senior High students, except for one: GISH teacher Kelly Coslet, who started the band. Coslet teaches orchestra and is an assistant band teacher. Relatively recently, she has added “mariachi band director” to her title.

Coslet had friends involved in mariachi music. A chance musical encounter sparked her idea.