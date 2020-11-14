Hairball performs tonight at Heartland Events Center

Those vehicles aren’t rolling as much as they usually do. Normally, Hairball does 120 to 130 shows a year.

Because of COVID-19, the group is playing “a few dates here and there,” Hollenbeck said.

Last weekend, the band was in Oklahoma and Kansas. This weekend, Hairball traveled to Deadwood, S.D., on Friday and “then we are in Grand Island to see you guys on Saturday,” said Hollenbeck, who is normally called HBK. After Grand Island, the band heads back to Minneapolis.

The touring stopped March 14. The band was playing for a week in Daytona, Fla., “when everything kind of shut down,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The group didn’t hit the road until the first week of August and stayed out for most of August and September.

Hairball tours the nation. Hollenbeck has been in the band for a little more than 18 months, and he’s played 36 or 37 states. The travels have taken him to California, Ocean City, Md., and Galveston, Texas.

During a Hairball show, there are generally four people onstage. The guitarist, bassist and drummer are constants.

The three singers rotate on and off “as they go through the different characters,” Hollenbeck said.