Hairball performs tonight at Heartland Events Center

Fans of tribute acts have learned to expect the best from Hairball.
The Minneapolis-based band, which visits Grand Island tonight, calls itself the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll cover band.
“If you’ve never seen the band, I tend to equate it to an ‘80s rock version of a Las Vegas revue,” said bass guitarist Brian Hollenbeck. “Instead of getting Sinatra and Dean Martin and Liza Minnelli, you get Freddie Mercury, David Lee Roth, Axl Rose, Ozzy Osbourne.”
The show’s level of production extends “down to the most minute details of costumes, wigs, makeup. I mean, thousands of dollars are spent on costumes to make sure that they are recreated to every minor detail,” Hollenbeck said in a phone interview from the Twin Cities.
Hairball called its shows a bombastic celebration of arena rock.
The concerts even include pyrotechnics.
“Absolutely. Everything that you would find in any arena rock show from the ‘80s through today — we’ve got lights, smoke, fire, video screens, elaborate multi-level staging,” Hollenbeck said. “I mean, there is a semi-truck full of just our stage that will be heading to Grand Island this weekend. It is that level of production.”
Fourteen people bring the Hairball show to town. In addition to six band members, the company consists of six full-time crew members, a tour manager and two drivers. The drivers pilot a bus and semi.
Those vehicles aren’t rolling as much as they usually do. Normally, Hairball does 120 to 130 shows a year.
Because of COVID-19, the group is playing “a few dates here and there,” Hollenbeck said.
Last weekend, the band was in Oklahoma and Kansas. This weekend, Hairball traveled to Deadwood, S.D., on Friday and “then we are in Grand Island to see you guys on Saturday,” said Hollenbeck, who is normally called HBK. After Grand Island, the band heads back to Minneapolis.
The touring stopped March 14. The band was playing for a week in Daytona, Fla., “when everything kind of shut down,” he said.
The group didn’t hit the road until the first week of August and stayed out for most of August and September.
Hairball tours the nation. Hollenbeck has been in the band for a little more than 18 months, and he’s played 36 or 37 states. The travels have taken him to California, Ocean City, Md., and Galveston, Texas.
During a Hairball show, there are generally four people onstage. The guitarist, bassist and drummer are constants.
The three singers rotate on and off “as they go through the different characters,” Hollenbeck said.
He promises that tonight’s concert “is going to be two hours of absolute nonstop fun. It is a two-hour highlight reel of all of these different musical acts, because you’re going to get the best of all of them, all wrapped up into one show.”
The capacity for tonight’s show is limited because of the coronavirus. Those standing on the floor will be socially distanced. No blocks or pods of seats will be sold to groups of more than eight people. The Heartland Events Center staff will wear masks and concertgoers are urged to do the same.
What does Hollenbeck say to those who might be straddling the fence about attending?
“Well, I think everybody’s got to make that decision for themselves,” he said.
Going into a show, he trusts the guidelines set by the promoter and the venue.
They’re the ones who put the protocols in place, “and we follow them,” Hollenbeck said.
He’s a musician, not an expert on public safety. “All I can do as a person is listen to those people and trust that they are going to do what is best to put on a safe show. And off we go.”
Wearing masks wouldn’t work for the musicians because “we all sing,” he said. “But other than that, all of our crew has them on at all times.”
At the same time he works within the guidelines, “I try to have a good time,” he said.
