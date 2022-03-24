Half of Central Catholic's student body 'All Shook Up;' show opens Friday

The last couple of years, Grand Island Central Catholic’s musical has become a big deal.

About half of the high school is involved in this year’s musical, “All Shook Up,” according to director Tyler Koepp.

It’s “sort of a new tradition at Central Catholic, where we’re putting on these large-scale musicals with kids that are involved in everything from football to cheerleading to debate to swimming,” Koepp said.

Every extracurricular activity at Central Catholic “is represented in this cast and I think that that’s a special thing that you don’t find at every other school,” Koepp said.

The athletes taking part in “All Shook Up” include a basketball player who had a good game in the C-2 state championship contest on March 11. “And the next day here he was for musical rehearsal,” Koepp said.

Koepp believes the cast has grown because students “just sense that something special’s happening and they want to be involved in it.”

Some seniors in the show “haven’t done a single musical thing in their high school career,” Koepp said. They haven’t done any singing, dancing, acting or anything to do with melody since middle school. But they liked what they saw in the audience at last year’s show and decided they want to be involved their senior year.

Junior Avery Kelly said it’s becoming more of a trend at Central Catholic to take part in the musical.

The show is “just a good time. It takes work, but in the end it’s very rewarding, so I think that’s why a lot of people do it — to have fun and be with friends,” Kelly said.

The size of the choir has grown considerably, senior Jackson Henry said. And if you’re in choir, you’re strongly encouraged to be in the musical.

Koepp describes “All Shook Up” as “a family friendly show that centers around the music of Elvis Presley.”

The musical comedy, written by Joe DiPietro, was inspired by Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

Most of the characters are high school students.

One of the main characters, Natalie, falls in love with a roustabout named Chad.

When Chad arrives in town, Natalie thinks of a lot of different ways to get his attention, “and that causes some hilarious situations to come about,” Koepp said.

Sophomore Sam Mueller, who plays Chad, says his character is a “rock ‘n’ roll type guy.”

A 25-year-old bachelor, Chad is “kind of a ladies’ man” who “does his own thing,” Mueller said. Chad goes from town to town, meeting new people. “And then when he gets in trouble with the law, he leaves that town and goes on to the next,” Mueller said.

Natalie falls for Chad because “he’s kind of a new cool guy to the town,” Mueller said.

In the community where the show is set, everyone in town is “more stuck up, and doesn’t know how to have fun, but Chad comes in and kind of just is groovy and knows how to have a good time,” Mueller said.

Senior Rylee Lonnemann, the female lead, says her character is kind of a tomboy.

“Natalie is an excellent mechanic. She works on Chevys, motorcycles, cars, trucks — all sorts of stuff,” Lonnemann said.

But when Chad comes to town, she falls instantly in love with him.

Natalie likes Chad’s adventurous personality, which is different from everyone else in town, Lonnemann said.

Senior Joey Koralewski, who plays Natalie’s father, says the musical is a fun, upbeat show that “moves pretty fast.”

“All Shook Up” unfolds over the course of one day. That day is “very action-packed,” Lonnemann says.

The cast members are having fun with “All Shook Up.”

Kelly says her character, Lorraine, is “probably the most energetic character in the show.” Lorraine is 16 years old, boy-crazy “and she almost gives off Golden Retriever-type energy. She’s always energetic.”

Henry plays Sheriff Earl, who doesn’t say much for most of the play.

But he has a big scene near the end of the show. The sheriff makes an announcement that catches everyone off-guard.

So it’s a big moment.

“Oh yeah, it’s big. I’m ready for it, though,” Henry said, smiling

What do the cast members like about the show?

“I just really like the ensemble parts and the dancing,” Kelly said. “I just think it’s so fun — everyone dancing together and singing. That’s probably my favorite part.”

Lonnemann likes Presley’s music. “It’s really fun to just listen to and jam out to.”

Her parents like Elvis. When the family used to live in North Carolina, they drove past Presley’s house in Memphis one day. Lonnemann’s favorite Presley song is “Jailhouse Rock.”

“All Shook Up” shows “how much fun you can have onstage,” Lonnemann says. She also points out “how awesome the set is and the lighting and everything. I think it’s just amazing.”

Some of the students said their grandparents are fans of Presley’s music.

All four of Mueller’s grandparents will come to the show. They live in St. Libory and Hastings.

Some parents have been known to attend their children’s performances more than once. Mueller’s parents are like that.

“Oh yeah, my parents come every single night,” he said.

Lonnemann points out that the music consists of Presley songs “so you might as well come to just enjoy and hear a different version of an Elvis song if you’re really into that,” she said.

If you’re not a huge Elvis fan, “we have so much fun onstage that I think the audience is going to have so much fun with us,” Lonnemann said.

Mueller gives his personal assurance that people will enjoy it.

“If you come to this play, you’ll have a great time, guaranteed, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Mueller said. “So I hope to see you there.”

OPTIONAL SIDEBAR

The cast of ‘All Shook Up’

Katie Harden is the choreographer of Central Catholic’s production of “All Shook Up.”

The producer Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.

The cast consists of Rylee Lonnemann as Natalie Haller, Sam Mueller as Chad, Kylie Gangwish as Miss Sandra, Brandon Hollister as Dennis, Kinnley Kearns as Sylvia, Joey Koralewski as Jim Haller, Avery Kelly as Lorraine, Jack Kenna as Dean Hyde, Emery Obermiller-Snyder as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Jackson Henry as Sheriff Earl, Evie Peterson as Henrietta, Sheridan Puncochar as “Miss,” Spencer Wiens as Warden, Jeremiah Arends as the bus driver and Brayton Johnson and Gage Steinke as the bus passengers.

Madelyn Weyers, Molly Graybill and Kate-Lynn McNamara are the Blue Suede Shoes Trio and Jeremiah Arends and Alyssa Wilson are the “Jailhouse Rock” soloists.

The core dancers are Katie Connick, Tatum Hedman, Melodie McClure, Kate-Lynn McNamara, Aubree Moritz, Evie Peterson, Reese Reilly and Olivia Stava.

The ensemble consists of Jeremiah Arends, Ayden Beran, Anna Blake, Hunter Borges, Daisy Bravo, Katelyn Connick, Madison Dvorak, Axel Escalante, Claudia Escobar, Wade Ewoldt, Lillian Fisher, Bowdie Fox, Max Friesen, Payton Gangwish, Hannah Gellatly, Molly Graybill, Leo Ha, Michael Hamik, Tatum Hedman, Inara Hooper, Brooks Hubl, Brayton Johnson, Connor Johnson, Gracie Joseph, Kyle Kelly, Emily Kenna, Ember Kleint, Thomas Liban, Marcus Lowry, Melodie McClure, Kate-Lynn McNamara, Joseph Messere, Aubree Moritz, Evangeline Peterson, George Pilsl, Sheridan Puncochar, Leticia Rego, Reese Reilly, J.T. Rein, Kamryn Schneider, Madison Schneider, Morgan Schulte, Oliva Stava, Jordan Stegman, Gage Steinke, Madelyn Weyers, Spencer Wiens, Mia Wiese and Alyssa Wilson.

