Hall Co. Commissioners approve new districts, voting precincts

Quandt noted that the boundaries were set with the voters in mind.

“We tried staying on arterial streets, or streets so that it’s easier for the taxpayer, the people who are voting, to know what district they’re in,” he said. “A lot of times, we’ve had it where people say, ‘I don’t know what district I’m in.’ We even get people who call us and think we’re City Council people.”

The proposed maps were also forward-thinking.

“It preserves the ability for some areas, such as Ward 2, to grow, and looks at other areas with the possibility of less growth, over the course of the next 10 years,” Nabity said.

Lancaster defended the maps compiled by the commissioners.

“It was the right decision, I believe, to have the commissioners make these decisions,” she said. “We made substantial decisions based on the commissioners’ direction, and based on the fact that we know our districts best.”

Overstreet complimented the committee for their “really good work.”