Hall County Airport Authority moving forward with $7.8 million new sewer project

Hall County Airport Authority is moving forward on its much needed $7.8 million sanitary sewer replacement project at Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Meanwhile, enplanement numbers at CNRA are improving.
An interlocal agreement approved by the HCAA board Tuesday will move forward to Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners next Tuesday for action.
The agreement is needed for the project to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that have been awarded to both the city and the county.
The sewer system has been categorized “Grade F” for “theoretical failure,” City Public Works Director John Collins told the board Tuesday.
“It doesn’t mean it’s going to collapse tomorrow; all that means is the risk of a catastrophic failure is higher than acceptable,” Collins said. “It could run for 10 years, or tomorrow we could have a ‘port-a-potty’ scenario.”
Per the HCAA resolution:
HCAA operates and maintains about 15,000 linear fear of sanitary sewer infrastructure, two pump stations, 5,800 linear feet of asbestos cement main, 4,100 feet of cast iron main and 64 manholes.
The system is on land owned by the county and under HCAA jurisdiction.
“The authority and county wish to discontinue ownership and maintenance of the existing system,” Vice Chair Lynne Werner said.
The project qualifies for the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund and meets requirements for the use of ARPA funds.
The agreement provides for the construction and financing of the replacement sanitary sewer system, which, upon completion, will be owned and operated by the city, Werner said.
Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2023.
Missing from the agreement still is the total project cost and the airport’s contribution, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said.
A bid package is ready for release. All that is needed is approval of the interlocal agreement, Collins said.
The system’s poor condition shows with the airport’s sanitary sewer bills, Olson said, which were “extremely high” last year.
“It’s not because there’s a lot of sanitary sewage going through it. It’s because there’s so many leaks in there, the groundwater is getting into the system,” he said.
The project started with the city five years ago, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz told the board Tuesday.
Funding solutions did not materialize, though, and it is against state statute for the airport to do a special assessment, which it could not repay anyway, Janulewicz said.
ARPA funds then were awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“The only other option for the city that we saw was to just do the project and absorb the costs and make the city’s wastewater ratepayers pick up the tab, which seemed to me an option of last resort,” he said.
On Tuesday, the city of Grand Island is scheduled to take action on the agreement at the council’s 7 p.m. meeting, and the Hall County board will take action at 1 p.m. during a budget meeting.
Olson is optimistic about the city and county’s support.
“We’re not across the finish line yet, but we’re up to the finish line,” he said. “When we talk about the value of the airport and what it brings to the city and the county, and to the region, with over $171 million worth of economic impact, this is a big deal.”
Enplanements are up at CNRA, Olson reported Tuesday.
July had the second highest monthly boardings this year, with 5,010 enplanements total.
Of those, Allegiant Airlines had 2,528 boardings with an 89% load factor.
“Las Vegas started doing a little bit better, and Phoenix has always been pretty steady,” he said.
American Airlines had 2,238 enplanements with a 77% load factor.
Olson noted that Dallas has had several weather delays recently.
“We had two canceled flights yesterday, one inbound and one outbound,” he said. “Weather does affect us.”
Year-to-date boardings are up 56% and are 61% higher than July 2020.
“We’re tracking well,” Olson said. “We could finish in the low 50,000 mark for this year, which I think is a very stout rebound over last year.”