Hall County Airport Authority moving forward with $7.8 million new sewer project

ARPA funds then were awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“The only other option for the city that we saw was to just do the project and absorb the costs and make the city’s wastewater ratepayers pick up the tab, which seemed to me an option of last resort,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city of Grand Island is scheduled to take action on the agreement at the council’s 7 p.m. meeting, and the Hall County board will take action at 1 p.m. during a budget meeting.

Olson is optimistic about the city and county’s support.

“We’re not across the finish line yet, but we’re up to the finish line,” he said. “When we talk about the value of the airport and what it brings to the city and the county, and to the region, with over $171 million worth of economic impact, this is a big deal.”

Enplanements are up at CNRA, Olson reported Tuesday.

July had the second highest monthly boardings this year, with 5,010 enplanements total.

Of those, Allegiant Airlines had 2,528 boardings with an 89% load factor.

“Las Vegas started doing a little bit better, and Phoenix has always been pretty steady,” he said.