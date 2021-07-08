Hall County already planning to make voting easier in future elections

Hall County is preparing for national elections in 2022 and 2024.
Projects also are underway to improve the election experience for voters.
Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract renewal with Omaha-based Election Systems & Software, which provides ballot layout, printing and optical scanner encoding services.
The contract was extended for three years.
“This would take us through the 2024 presidential election, both the primary and general,” Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet told the commissioners.
The contract rates remain the same. It is not a flat rate, Overstreet explained. It’s a per-unit price for the services used.
“We won’t know the cost until we know how many precincts we have, how many (different) ballot faces we will need, etc.,” she told The Independent.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster applauded Overstreet for negotiating the contract.
“This was not just a give-me. There was some back and forth,” Lancaster said. “We always appreciate it when our officials are looking after the well-being of our county and our constituents.”
New early voting service window
An early voting service window will be installed at the Hall County Administration Building.
Before 2020, the county typically had about 1,500 early voters.
“Last election, both primary and general, we went from 1,500 to 12,000 people in a month coming in to get ballots,” Overstreet told commissioners.
To meet the demand, the elections office used the commission board room as a service window by blocking its double doors with tables.
A permanent fixture is needed, Overstreet said.
“We think, based on statistics and people’s support of early voting, we will see a substantial increase over the 1,500 we’ve seen in the past. Maybe not that 12,000, but we’d like to have a permanent service window,” she said.
The project will cost roughly $25,000, which would be supported with a reimbursement grant for meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Commissioners approved the project unanimously.
Automatic door openers for more polling sites
Another issue is ADA compliance at Hall County polling sites.
At sites where there are not automatic door openers, a doorbell has been used.
“If somebody needs assistance getting into a voting site they ring the doorbell and a poll worker will come out and hold the door open for them,” Overstreet explained.
To improve this, she advocated for installing door openers at nine county polling sites.
“We want to make sure we’re better than great,” Overstreet said. “We’ve always been good. We’ve really always been great. We’ve always been compliant.”
Alda’s village building, at 6410 U.S. Highway 30, does not have the automatic door openers, for example.
“They’re a government building. They’re going to be more criticized if we don’t have this kind of ADA improvement,” Overstreet said.
It costs roughly $5,000 to install an automatic door opener.
The project would use available county budget funds, and the Nebraska secretary of state’s office has grant funds available for ADA-related projects.
Overstreet noted it would be less costly than a lawsuit or complaints of disenfranchisement.
“Let’s just fix some of these doors and get automatic door openers, like the kind on the front of this building,” she said.
Lancaster concurred, emphasizing that the community locations remained county partners even through the challenges of the pandemic.