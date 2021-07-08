Hall County already planning to make voting easier in future elections

“If somebody needs assistance getting into a voting site they ring the doorbell and a poll worker will come out and hold the door open for them,” Overstreet explained.

To improve this, she advocated for installing door openers at nine county polling sites.

“We want to make sure we’re better than great,” Overstreet said. “We’ve always been good. We’ve really always been great. We’ve always been compliant.”

Alda’s village building, at 6410 U.S. Highway 30, does not have the automatic door openers, for example.

“They’re a government building. They’re going to be more criticized if we don’t have this kind of ADA improvement,” Overstreet said.

It costs roughly $5,000 to install an automatic door opener.

The project would use available county budget funds, and the Nebraska secretary of state’s office has grant funds available for ADA-related projects.

Overstreet noted it would be less costly than a lawsuit or complaints of disenfranchisement.

“Let’s just fix some of these doors and get automatic door openers, like the kind on the front of this building,” she said.