Hall County announces road repair projects plan

Hall County Highway Department has announced its road repair projects for 2022.
Efforts largely will focus on resurfacing and replacing culverts, Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle told the Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Included in the county’s one- and six-year plan are:
— Replace the timber bridge with corrugated metal pipe culvert on North 70th Road
This will be done as part of a county bridge match program with 55% of the construction being reimbursed by Nebraska Department of Transportation via the Transportation Innovation Act. The project needs to be completed by the end of December, Riehle said.
— Replace a pony truss bridge on Sky Park Road
Construction materials for the bridge will be delivered in September. Bids are out for a contractor, Riehle said.
“County forces will (demolish) the old bridge and do any channel work. The contractor will build the bridge, then we’ll backfill the bridge and place the riprap and do any grading work on the road before it’s opened to traffic,” he said. Riprap is a stone layer around the foundation to protect against erosion.
— Rosedale Road concrete box culvert extension
The project has been long needed, as the current culvert is too narrow, Riehle said.
“I turned over the plans to one of my foremen and told him to work through the plan details and come to me with questions so he can get that project off of our list and put a check mark next to that,” he said.
— Burwick Road, replace timber bridge with corrugated metal pipe
— Wiseman Road, replace concrete box culvert with corrugated metal pipe
This project will be done in conjunction with Buffalo County, Riehle said.
— Resurfacing 13th Street
This was in last year’s budget, but appears on this year’s list because work won’t be completed until July, Riehle explained.
— Resurfacing projects for both North Road and Schimmer Road
These are included in case they make it into the county budget this year, Riehle said.
“The projects in the proposed one- and six-year road program are planned projects, and they depend on how budget discussions go with the county board. Projects will be completed if the budget allows, or if another project doesn’t sneak in front of it,” he said.
Weather is also a consideration.
“We’re not able sometimes to schedule resurfacing projects multiple years in advance because winter can be hard on roads and sometimes the road that needs the most attention is not the road in the one- and six-year plan,” Riehle said.
Great consideration is taken when planning asphalt resurfacing projects. Sometimes, resurfacing can cause greater damage to the road itself, he said.
“If you’re going to put an addition on your house, the rest of your house probably gets beat up. The same thing happens with road projects,” Riehle said. “Just the work on the road can be harder on the road. So we no longer do two-inch asphalt resurfacing. We’ve switched to a minimum of three inches.”
— Guenther Road, replace a failing corrugated metal pipe culvert
— Buffalo Road, replace two failing corrugated metal pipe culverts
“We’re finding a lot of culverts that are starting to fall apart,” Riehle said. “We’ve got culverts that have been in the ground for a long time and a lot of those weaknesses came up from the spring 2019 floods. Now we’re starting to see a lot more of those failing.”
— Platte Valley Industrial Park drainage improvement
This is a cooperative project being done with the industrial park’s businesses, city of Grand Island, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., Central Platte Natural Resources District and Hall County.
To improve drainage, ditches will be expanded to take water to a side channel next to the Wood River diversion and carry it to the Platte River.