Hall County announces road repair projects plan

“I turned over the plans to one of my foremen and told him to work through the plan details and come to me with questions so he can get that project off of our list and put a check mark next to that,” he said.

— Burwick Road, replace timber bridge with corrugated metal pipe

— Wiseman Road, replace concrete box culvert with corrugated metal pipe

This project will be done in conjunction with Buffalo County, Riehle said.

— Resurfacing 13th Street

This was in last year’s budget, but appears on this year’s list because work won’t be completed until July, Riehle explained.

— Resurfacing projects for both North Road and Schimmer Road

These are included in case they make it into the county budget this year, Riehle said.

“The projects in the proposed one- and six-year road program are planned projects, and they depend on how budget discussions go with the county board. Projects will be completed if the budget allows, or if another project doesn’t sneak in front of it,” he said.

Weather is also a consideration.