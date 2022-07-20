Hall County approves data centers as conditional use

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved data centers as an agricultural zone conditional use.

Regional Planning Commission approved recommending the change on July 6.

The change, from a request made by property owner Michael Seda, will allow New York-based VCV Digital to request a permit to bring a data center site in Hall County, said Regional Planner Chad Nabity. A data center is “essentially a warehouse for computers,” Nabity said. It is a prefabricated structure that is brought in and set down on a foundation.

VCV President Matthew Feast, on July 6, said VCV wants to set up a “mobile” data center that would be like a “modified shipping container” with heavy HVAC systems to keep the equipment inside at a consistent temperature.

Such facilities need to be in close proximity to an electric substation as they can use between 10 and 100 megawatts of electricity.

The VCV data center proposed for Hall County would use 12.5 megawatts.

Nabity said he has not received any verbal opposition to the change.

He noted that the data centers do raise some concerns about noise.

“There are a lot of air conditioning units there,” said Nabity. “Those things can be handled with a conditional use permit, to put some noise limitations or those kinds of things in.”

He compared it to a grain bin dryer, which moves “similar amounts of air.”

The permit process will allow commissioners to consider such conditions as distance from property lines or from neighbors when a request is made.

“Citing is one of those things that does become important with this,” said Nabity.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster thanked VCV for “considering our county for your business.”

“We talk about these kinds of things, and we think these would be great businesses to have in our county,” she said. “I don’t know how your decision was made, but I appreciate the fact that you want to be a part of Hall County.”

John Skalla, who does site selection and development for VCV, said Hall County is important for data transmission across Nebraska.

“Nebraska is a state we’ve wanted to do business in for a long time,” he said. “A lot of data moves east to west, and it all goes through Omaha and the state, almost like a train-switching yard.”

He added, “This is of strategic importance for digital connectivity.”

Improvements will be made to the property where the data center will be located, said Skalla, and the project will create local jobs.

“We haven’t finished the design for it yet, but there would be local contractors engaged for that construction,” he said. “Any sort of technical jobs, we’re going to try to coordinate with Economic Development and the Chamber, and get those technical folks instituted into our operations.”

He added, “We definitely want to leverage the community.”

The definition added to the county regulations reads:

“A data center, or other facilities used to house computer systems and associated components such as telecommunications and storage systems, coding systems, power supplies and systems for managing property performance (inc. generators) and equipment used for the transformation, transmission distribution or management of electricity (inc. substations), internet-related equipment and services, data communications connections, environmental controls and security devices, structures and site features and related uses.”