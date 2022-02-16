Hall County approves new juvenile services coordinator position

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday approved a new position: juvenile diversion alternative initiative (JDAI) coordinator.
The position is dependent on the county receiving a juvenile services aid grant offered by the Nebraska Crime Commission.
Juvenile Services Director Randy See told county commissioners that a coordinator is needed for the county JDAI program.
“We’ve shared information about having that available, at least to request those funds for that position,” See said. “There’s no guarantee we’re going to get those funds. Traditionally, those funds have gone to Lincoln and Omaha. There may be some thought that it could come this way.”
The total amount of the grant is $564,000. See is requesting roughly $97,000.
The grant would start June 1.
Judge Alfred Corey, Ninth Judicial District, a member of the state’s Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative Collaborative Committee, voiced support for the new position.
The coordinator would “look into options about what could be done to address placements of juveniles in our community,” he said.
“In the community, more services may be available in order to keep them there instead of placing them in detention,” he said. “Boys Town had decided to no longer keep a shelter open (in Grand Island). In fact, we’re trying to address that, without that, today.”
He added, “Ultimately, if individuals should not be detained, it’s to see what we can do in order to help them with their families in the community immediately.”
See emphasized the urgency of the effort’s timing.
“If we don’t apply for this and we decide yes we need to do this, and the county says yes lets fund this position, then the grant funding won’t be available again, because that would be supplanting funds from the county,” he said. “If we don’t apply for this grant this year, it won’t be available to us again until July 1, 2023.”
Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said the position has been considered before and was brought to the board’s attention in December.
The county paid “over $100,000 in detention costs last year,” Klein said.
“When a juvenile gets in trouble, there’s a screening tool that the probation office uses,” he said. “That tool decides whether the juvenile should go home on a monitor, go to a temporary placement, which, Boys Town shelter closed, or put them in detention.”
He added, “These costs are incredibly expensive.”
Klein believes a JDAI coordinator could help the county save on those expenses.
“If successful, at least the first year, and we can continue to try to renew it, it would be paid for by grant funding,” he said. “It would be a trial basis under the grant funding to see if this indeed is working toward saving the county money.”
Klein added, “I believe there’s an opportunity to have somebody focus their efforts on reducing detention for these juveniles and building capacity.”
Local solutions are better for the detained juveniles, as well, Klein said.
“From what I’ve seen, read and heard, juveniles being maintained in their home and, really important, maintained in their school, is really helpful to juveniles even when they’re not doing the things society wants them to do,” he said. “When we remove them from home and place them in a local shelter, that’s a little better. They can still potentially go to their school, they’ve got close contact.”
Instead, detained juveniles are being sent to Madison, Klein said.
“We’re sending the sheriff’s deputies up and back, a number of times, and we’re paying Madison ‘X’ amount of dollars every day,” he said. “For every child not sent to Madison that we’re able to maintain safely in the community, we will be reducing this number and that would be offsetting the costs of the position.”
If Hall County is not awarded the grant, Klein said it is their intention to request from the board the creation of the new position using county funds.