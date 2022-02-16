Hall County approves new juvenile services coordinator position

“If successful, at least the first year, and we can continue to try to renew it, it would be paid for by grant funding,” he said. “It would be a trial basis under the grant funding to see if this indeed is working toward saving the county money.”

Klein added, “I believe there’s an opportunity to have somebody focus their efforts on reducing detention for these juveniles and building capacity.”

Local solutions are better for the detained juveniles, as well, Klein said.

“From what I’ve seen, read and heard, juveniles being maintained in their home and, really important, maintained in their school, is really helpful to juveniles even when they’re not doing the things society wants them to do,” he said. “When we remove them from home and place them in a local shelter, that’s a little better. They can still potentially go to their school, they’ve got close contact.”

Instead, detained juveniles are being sent to Madison, Klein said.