Hall County attorney, commissioners speak against vaccine mandate

She added, “Not so many young now, as we see with this new variant, but it is a terrible thing.”

Influenza has resulted in roughly 117,000 deaths and 119 million illnesses from 2017 to 2020 in the United States, according to data reported on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Since January 2020 there have been 658,410 COVID-related deaths, according to the COVID tracker page at cdc.gov.

Lancaster, who said she has received the COVID vaccine and plans to get a booster, said getting the vaccine must be a personal choice.

“It’s there, it’s offered, it’s a good thing. But if somebody chooses not to, I don’t know where we start infringing on people’s rights,” she said.

Klein agreed, adding that he is also not against the vaccine.

“I recommend it to folks, but it should be a personal choice and not a mandate,” he said. “People make personal decisions if they think they’re at risk. They’re going to make self-interested decisions. We don’t need our government mandating this for us, certainly not at this stage of the game.”

The commissioners on Tuesday approved guidance for the ongoing pandemic as part of their consent agenda items.