Hall County Attorney: Complaint against commissioner bid-handling 'bunk'

Claims that Hall County Commissioner Scott Sorensen inappropriately handled bids for newly purchased motor graders in December are “unfounded,” said Hall County Attorney Marty Klein at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

On Nov. 23, the board approved purchasing three new motor graders, costing roughly $244,000 each, though it was not the lowest bid.

Sorensen recommended the bid to the board and after, acting in capacity as the interim head of the county’s Roads Department, approved the purchase order.

An anonymous letter was sent to Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Attorney’s Office, among others, asking for an investigation into the matter.

On the advice of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Klein said, an investigation was launched.

The investigation was completed by the Nebraska State Patrol, and not by any Hall County officials.

Klein expressed to the board Tuesday that the way the matter has been handled has caused him “great frustration and great disappointment.

“I didn’t talk to Mr. Sorensen throughout this entire investigation, and it killed me. I’m angry now having to even think about this,” he said.

Klein described its results succinctly: “insufficient evidence” and “unfounded.

“Whatever was reported, let me be clear: it was unfounded,” Klein emphasized. “If someone has the concern to bring an anonymous letter up in the future, I’m not going to take it forward, I’m going to take it right to this board and say, ‘What do you want me to do with this?’”

He added, “I think it’s chicken *&^#, quite frankly.”

Klein further dismissed the claims as just “a bunch of bunk.”

“I’m disappointed with the people who bought into the rumors such that I had to hear them,” he said.

Commissioner Butch Hurst commended Klein.

“I was a police officer for over 40 years, and I guarantee 99.99% of the time we would not investigate an anonymous complaint, especially one that is so out-there as this one was,” he said.

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer, who co-serves on roads department committee, defended Sorensen, explaining that she was witness to the discussions about the bids.

“I know from firsthand there was nothing done illegally or even intentionally illegally, so I’m very happy, Marty, that you did an investigation and his name is cleared,” he said.

Sorensen was conciliatory.

“Going forward, for the anonymous individual, I would welcome them to approach me, call me, come here. I’d shake their hand,” he said. “I feel there’s a huge communication barrier here because when I made my recommendation on the graders I withheld some comments, if you will, that probably would have probably tarnished the reputation of other equipment dealers and I wanted to keep that out of this boardroom.”

He added, “I think that’s why some people thought my recommendation was suspicious, but I stand by it and wouldn’t have done a thing different.”

The history of this matter before the Hall County Board of Commissioners has been recounted in this timeline, which can be confirmed with the recordings of the commission meetings that are available on the Hall County website.

Nov. 23

Scott Sorensen, as interim department head, made the recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners to “go with the state bid” for three motor graders, with a five-year warranty, at a cost of $244,507 per year for next three years.

The figure is based on the trade-in for the three machines being replaced, said Sorensen.

Following his research, Sorensen’s recommended Murphy Tractor (John Deere), which was a larger product and cost more, over Road Builders (Komatsu), which had the lowest bid and a higher trade-in and met county specifications.

Sorensen defended the cost difference of roughly $11,000, saying Murphy Tractor had a better value long-term.

“They both came under budget. We did budget $250,000 for these after trade-in,” he said. “It fits my numbers and I would ask the board to think farther than the next three years.”

Commissioner Gary Quandt voiced concerns about the bid process.

“We asked people to bid, and then we don’t really look at the low bid?” he said.

The board approved the motion with a 6-1 vote.

Dec. 7

Quandt brought to the board’s attention that he had received “a lot of phone calls” about the board’s decision and how the bids were handled. Quandt said he was bothered that financing specifically wasn’t included in the motion.

Commissioner Jane Richardson asked why it wasn’t brought up in the previous week’s meeting, when the bids were approved.

“I think this is very unnecessary and uncalled for,” she said. “I’m not sure what’s behind it, but this is unnecessary.”

Sorensen explained his decision further, saying the lower bid was “two sizes smaller” than the one the board approved and again called it a better value.

Dec. 21

Tony Randone of Road Builders Machinery addressed the board, wanting to know why, if they were the “lowest, qualified competitive bidder, how did we not win the bid?”

Randone noted that they have done business with Hall County before, and the county owns some Komatsu equipment.

Then-Commission Chair Pam Lancaster explained, “What was bid was what the county asked for. We went with something that was not on the bid.”

Sorensen noted that the accepted bid, though larger, met the county’s minimum specifications and the bid was ultimately cheaper per machine.

Quandt disclosed he had voted against the purchase on Nov. 23 and spoke against the board’s decision.

“This has got a smell to me and I’m not liking it.” Addressing Sorensen, he said, “Are you friends with someone ...?”

His remarks were interrupted by Lancaster.

Sorensen, in response, said, “Full disclosure, I’ve got friends who work for almost every one of these implement dealers.

“Tony, I’ve got friends who work in your service department. Gary’s comment, me having a friend over at Murphy’s Tractors? You bet,” he said. “If we couldn’t do business just because we have friends working for other companies, the state of Nebraska would not be able to function.”

Sorensen added, “I do not have a controlling interest in Murphy Tractor or any implement dealer.”

Jan. 4

Quandt reiterated that he still believes “what we’ve done is wrong," and advocated for the project tto be re-bid and “done right.

“When we started out we thought it was going to be $11,000 difference between each of the graders, it turned out to be another $14,000 on top of that ... and the numbers continue to change,” he said. “In the past our bidding process hasn’t been expanded as much as what I’d like to, and we finally got it to where we are, and we get people that bid, and then we don’t look at them.”

He added, “It’s almost like we’re prejudice, whether we’re green or yellow or red when it comes to our equipment.”

Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen explained how the bids were considered.

“(Murphy) submitted a bid that was based on a state bid, but because our bid specs were different from what the state bid had, what I understood they did, on their end, was take their state bid information and modify it to meet our bid specs and submitted a bid,” she said.

It became a second bid from Murphy, considered the same day and meeting the county specs, Cartensen confirmed.

Unlike the state, the county is not required to take the lowest bid.

