Hall County board approves funding, creating new juvenile services position

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday approved funding and creating a new position: juvenile diversion alternative initiative (JDAI) coordinator.

The JDAI program looks for alternatives for detaining juveniles, which is “hugely expensive,” said Hall County Attorney Marty Klein.

“There’s significant research out there that tells us that juveniles, when taken out of their home, have a worse outcome than when they are able to be maintained in their home,” Klein said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “It’s almost as bad or worst when juveniles are taken out of their school setting.”

County Commissioners in February approved creating the position contingent on the county receiving a juvenile services aid grant being offered by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

“We applied for a grant. That grant was not funded,” Klein said. “That opportunity is not there for us.”

The position will cost roughly $75,000 per year, Klein estimated.

Klein advocated for adopting the position for a two-year trial period.

In the short-term, the coordinator will “develop relationships that will, in the long-term, have better outcomes for juveniles.”

The juvenile court system aims to help such youths achieve better outcomes so they can “learn from the mistakes they make,” be rehabilitated, and become productive members of society, Klein said.

“I believe that translates to less pressure on our system, less detention costs and an overall benefit to Hall County both for the juveniles and every part of the system that these juveniles would otherwise be touching if they were involved in the court system,” he said.

Judge Alfred Corey, 9th Judicial District, and a member of the state’s Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative Collaborative Committee, voiced support for the position.

“We think this would be an opportunity to allow us to have someone focus solely on the alternatives, develop connections with the community, develop resources, review data and try to have better outcomes, which I think everyone wants,” he said.

Judge Arthur Wetzel, 9th Judicial District, agreed it is a “tough ask” when they are unable to provide specific figures on costs of the position and how much will be saved.

“The most recent statement I got from the detention facility was $8,000 for 30 days, and that’s apparently gone up now again,” he said. “As you can see, it doesn’t take deferring many kids from those facilities to save a pretty decent amount of money, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Also in support of creating the new position, said Klein, are Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad, GIPD Capt. Jim Duering, County Juvenile Services Director Randy See, County Director of Corrections Todd Bahensky and Grand Island Public Schools Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter, among others.

“Having all these people try to work on the problem, to sift through the data, to try to develop relationships, is a challenge,” said Klein. “I take a little piece and the judge takes a little piece and Capt. Duering takes a little piece. You don’t have anybody to focus on that role, and we believe that role is important enough to have someone focus on it.”

Commissioners expressed concerns about the position’s cost and its impact on the county. The resolution to approve funding passed on a 6-0 vote, with Commissioner Butch Hurst abstaining.

“Where’s this money going to come from?” Hurst asked. “Budgets haven’t been approved. It’s easy to vote yes for this, but we need to figure out where this money’s coming from. And it’s not going to be just for this person. You’re going to have to staff it. You need a place for them. I think we’re moving too fast, myself.”

