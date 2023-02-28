Needing to accommodate future court needs, the Hall County Commission decided Tuesday to move forward with plans to build an addition to the Hall County Courthouse.

The board, though, did say it will keep its options open.

Three commissioners, Pam Lancaster, Ron Peterson and Scott Sorensen, are members of the courthouse expansion committee.

Out of three options, the trio recommended the board focus on a courthouse addition.

Before Tuesday's vote, Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said she's concerned about where the money will come from. Remodeling the annex building would probably make more financial sense, Bredthauer said.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said would go along with the idea, but he wants to make sure the board looks at all options for court expansion. He doesn't want to have one plan "rammed down our throat," he said.

Quandt and Bredthauer said they would like to see a common-sense answer to the county's court needs – a solution "that we can afford," Bredthauer said.

Sorensen said Tuesday's action is just the first step in a process that is "long overdue." Some say the cost of construction might come down eventually, but Sorensen is skeptical.

The county needs to get moving on a plan that keeps future expansion in mind, Sorensen said. Building two courtrooms in the annex building isn't enough, he said. Sorensen doesn't plan on being on the commission for 20 years, so the board needs to "do what's right for the people that come after us."

Loren Humphrey, director of buildings and grounds, said none of the commissioners will get everything they want. "But we need to do something," he said.

To handle the need for courtrooms and offices, the board needs to come up with a reasonable design for a project at a reasonable cost, Humphrey said. The project also needs to be designed to handle expansion down the road, he said. In addition to court needs, space is needed to house thousands of documents.

Humphrey said commissioners need to come together and move forward for the sake of the county.

Lancaster pointed out that she initially favored the annex building idea but the three commissioners settled on a courthouse addition. She assured Quandt that nothing is being rammed down the board's throat. All of the commission's actions, she noted, require a majority vote.

The motion to proceed passed on a 5 to 2 vote, with Bredthauer and Jane Richardson voting against it.

Just before that discussion, the board voted to move forward with a possible plan to close Pine Street from Court Street north to First Street.

That street separates the Hall County Administration Building from the block that houses the annex building, the courthouse and the Grand Island office of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Regional Planner Chad Nabity said closing Pine Street was discussed about 15 years ago. The idea was nixed because at the time, the fire station at Koenig and Pine streets was still operating. Closing Pine would have made it tougher for fire trucks to reach Highway 30 and Second Street. So it didn't make sense to close Pine at the time.

If Pine were closed now, Nabity said it could lead to the installation of a traffic signal at First and Sycamore, which Nabity believes is needed. Right now, traffic numbers don't warrant the light.

The county will work with the city in pondering the Pine Street closure. Important traffic studies will be conducted, Nabity said.

Also at the meeting, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein introduced James Schulte, the new juvenile detention alternatives initiative coordinator. Schulte used to work as a juvenile probation officer for District 10 in Hastings. Before that, he worked in the juvenile chemical dependency program at the Hastings Regional Center. Schulte spent five and a half years in the Navy.