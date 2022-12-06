Hall County board plans for expansion of court system

The need for more courtroom space was a big topic at Tuesday's meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

The board hired an architect to lead the county in the expansion of the court system and engaged an underwriter that will handle the court expansion financing.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said the caseload of local judges is heavy. A new juvenile hearing officer will probably be added early next year, and an additional county judge may follow.

The board plans to find the additional space in the annex building, which is also the home of the Hall County Veterans Office.

Lancaster made a motion to hire the Lincoln architectural firm of Davis Design to work on the expansion of the courts system.

Commissioner Jane Richardson opposed the idea, saying she'd rather see the county work with a local firm — CMBA Architects. It would be good for the area to keep the money local, Richardson said.

After both women discussed the merits of each firm, the board went ahead and hired Davis Design on a 5 to 2 vote. Those opposed were Richardson and Karen Bredthauer.

Paul Greiger of D.A. Davidson talked about the ways the court expansion could be financed. The board voted to engage with his company as underwriters for the court expansion once the architect provides a cost estimate.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said "the way our court systems are growing, sooner or later we're going to have to do something."

Also at the meeting, the board heard a report from Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Much of Cannon's talk concerned the upcoming legislative session, and the needs of county officials. He talked, among other things, about the inheritance tax fund. Nebraska is unique, he noted, in that inheritance tax money goes directly to the county.

Cannon mentioned that Hall County's current population of slightly more than 60,000 is what Sarpy County's total was in 1970.

Many people talk about the big three counties in Nebraska — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. But in reality, there are five big counties in Nebraska, Cannon said, adding Hall and Buffalo counties. There is a substantial population difference between those five counties and the rest of the state, he said.

Roughly half of the state's legislators come from Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties. But legislators from eight other counties make up a significant bloc themselves, Cannon said. In addition to Hall and Buffalo, those counties are Dodge, Platte, Lincoln, Adams, Scottsbluff and Madison.

The board also heard from Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet, who talked about two needs that should be addressed before the 2024 presidential election. Within the next six to nine months, Overstreet hopes to get help with storage space and phone lines.

In addition, the board gave Facilities Director Doone Humphrey the authority to buy a used 2020 Chevy half-ton pickup, which has 40,000 miles on it. Humphrey has $26,000 in his budget to buy the pickup. The board authorized him to spend up to $29,000 for the truck.