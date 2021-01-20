Hall County board reaffirms oath in wake of U.S. Capitol attack

The Hall County Board of Commissioners addressed the Jan. 6 riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol at its Tuesday meeting.

Commissioner Gary Quandt asked Chairwoman Pam Lancaster to read the oath of office that each of the board’s members swore to when accepting the office.

“Sometimes we do these things and we don’t realize the importance of each and every word,” Lancaster said.

Per the oath, “I swear or affirm that I do not advocate, nor am I a member of any political party or organization that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of this state by force or violence; and while I am in this position I will not advocate nor become a member of any political party or organization that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States or of this state by force of violence. So help me God.”

Steve Johnson of New Life Community Church, providing the meeting’s invocation, gave context to the origins of public office and early forms of self-governance.