Hall County board reaffirms oath in wake of U.S. Capitol attack

The Hall County Board of Commissioners addressed the Jan. 6 riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol at its Tuesday meeting.
Commissioner Gary Quandt asked Chairwoman Pam Lancaster to read the oath of office that each of the board’s members swore to when accepting the office.
“Sometimes we do these things and we don’t realize the importance of each and every word,” Lancaster said.
Per the oath, “I swear or affirm that I do not advocate, nor am I a member of any political party or organization that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of this state by force or violence; and while I am in this position I will not advocate nor become a member of any political party or organization that advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States or of this state by force of violence. So help me God.”
Steve Johnson of New Life Community Church, providing the meeting’s invocation, gave context to the origins of public office and early forms of self-governance.
“I asked, what is the significance of the city gate in the Bible?” Johnson said. “Besides being part of the city’s protection against invaders, city gates were places of central activities in biblical times. It was at city gates that important business transactions were made, court was convened and public announcements were heralded.”
He quoted Proverbs 1:22, on the figure of wisdom shouting in the streets.
“She calls to the crowds along the main street to those gathered in front of the city gate,” Johnson read. “How long, you simpletons, will you insist on being simple minded? How long will you mockers relish your mocking? How long will you fools hate knowledge?”
He added, “Apart from wisdom and left to our own reasoning, we are disadvantaged.”
Johnson quoted Martin Luther King Jr., whom he celebrated as “a pioneer of freedom.”
“Use me, God, show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself,” he quoted.
A prayer was offered for those across the nation who will lead.
“Thank you for each of those who are choosing to set aside personal aspirations, and when, not if, they find grounds for disagreement, help them to find wisdom to move forward for that common good,” Johnson said.
The county commissioners reelected Lancaster, who was nominated by Quandt, as the board’s chairwoman.
Commissioner Ron Peterson was nominated by Butch Hurst for board chairman as well. Lancaster won the 4-3 sealed vote.
Peterson, who was then nominated by Quandt, was elected to serve as the board’s vice chairman.
Commissioner Jane Richardson nominated Hurst for vice chairman. Commissioner Karen Bredthauer nominated Quandt, who declined.
Peterson won the 4-3 sealed vote.
“Thank you for your faith in Ron and me,” Lancaster said. “We have been through floods, riots and pandemics together. I appreciate the fact that Ron and me make a pretty good team.”