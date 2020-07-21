Building Inspector Alan Pickrel has announced he is retiring.
Pickrel told the Hall County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Tuesday that he intends for his last full workday to be Sept. 8.
He has served in the role since April 2016.
“I want to thank this board for hiring me some years ago,” Pickrel said. “We started off with a nonexistent program and brought it up to what I believe is a respected program.”
He said contractors have been “very good to work with” and that the department’s efforts have been received well by the public.
Pickrel said he would be amenable to serving part time in the position.
“I would be either half-time days or if we get too busy a full-time day with time off at a different day,” he said.
If the commissioners choose this option, officer manager Jodi Moore’s duties could be expanded and her job description would have to be revised.
“She would check on floodplains and inform the customers where to go to get a floodplain development permit if they need one,” Pickrel said. “She will also know what zoning and buildings are permitted in that zone. She will have to advise them on setback requirements and lot limitations.”
Moore also would issue permits if Pickrel is not available, and schedule inspections for him.
Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said before Pickrel came on board, the program was at risk of being eliminated.
“When our past building inspector retired, we determined that perhaps we could do without this department,” Lancaster said. “This is the only request I’m aware of, in the 27 years I’ve been here, that the rural communities and villages came to us and asked that we reinstate this program.”
She applauded Pickrel and his efforts, saying few people would be capable of handling so many inspections of so many different types of buildings.
“In the rural communities, all the mayors I have spoken to speak tremendously well of the way you get along with the contractors and so on,” Lancaster said. “We really have appreciated you.”
For the record
In other business:
n County commissioners approved the Highway Department’s one- and six-year road plan.
The plan is required for the county to receive federal aid for road projects.
Highway Superintendent Steven Riehle said no new projects have been added to the plan.
“Our efforts are concentrated on asphalt roads, and on road slippages,” he said.
Riehle identified the areas that need attention. They are steep embankments in the northwest region of the county, and a headwall constructed of bridge timber that needs to be replaced.
Among notable projects completed last year were the surfacing of Old Potash Highway and a box culvert on Engleman Road, south of Airport Road.
Riehle said there is a problem with speeding traffic at the intersection of the two roads. He suggested stop signs be added.
“It’s too short a distance to put in rumble strips,” he said. “I think they would ignore those because it’s not a passive, ‘Whoops, I missed a stopped sign.’ It’s an aggressive, ‘I’m not going to bother stopping.’”
n Commissioners also approved the 2020 Local Emergency Operations Plan.
Though a county document, the plan encompasses all cities and towns in Hall County, EMS Director Jon Rosenlund told the commissioners.
Every five years the document undergoes a complete review.
“That editing process has now been completed,” Rosenlund said. “All the drafts have been submitted to (Nebraska Emergency Management Agency) for their final review. It is now ready for you to accept, by resolution.”
With the plan approved, an edition will be assembled for final printing by the state and distributed to local and area agencies.
