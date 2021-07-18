Hall County butterfly garden gets $1,100 expansion grant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just calm out there,” she said. “I like to camp out there. Especially after it flooded and everything was lost. It’s nice to see everything coming back. It’s a perfect park.”

According to its website, FCRV’s purpose is: “To encourage the people of North America and elsewhere to participate in recreational activities which protect, conserve, and defend the natural resources set aside by the Government of the United States, or any other government, for the purpose of conserving the scenery and wildlife unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Hall County Park’s butterfly garden features plants and flowers that draw butterflies, as well as bumblebees and hummingbirds.

It is a popular site at the park, Humphrey said.

“We have people who go out there and actually sit on benches around that butterfly garden, waiting for the butterflies and hummingbirds, and take pictures,” he said.

The FCRV funds will go toward expansion efforts and maintenance.

“We put perennials in there, but we also put in annuals in there, too, that will grow, and we arrange it,” Humphrey said.

He applauded Kendall for her efforts in helping the county park.