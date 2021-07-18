Hall County butterfly garden gets $1,100 expansion grant

Hall County has received a $1,100 wildlife grant for its butterfly garden.
The funds were awarded by Family Campers & RVers International Camping Club, based in Depew, N.Y.
The butterfly garden is located in Hall County Park, north of its tent area.
“We thought it was a good idea because we’re a fly-through area for the Monarch butterfly when it migrates,” Hall County Facilities Director Doone Humphrey explained.
Having a sanctuary helps to preserve the Monarch population, which is dwindling.
“We wanted to create a habitat for them so they could have a place to stop and breed and eat, nest there,” Humphrey said.
Sandy Kendall, at the Hall County Courthouse, helped pursue the funds on behalf of the county.
Kendall has not only helped get FCRV grants for Hall County Park, but has also done so for the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center near Alda.
Kendall enjoys being able to help these sanctuaries.
“It’s just a good feeling,” she said. “Everything depends on our wildlife and our conservation of everything.”
Kendall said she is fond of Hall County’s butterfly garden.
“It’s just calm out there,” she said. “I like to camp out there. Especially after it flooded and everything was lost. It’s nice to see everything coming back. It’s a perfect park.”
According to its website, FCRV’s purpose is: “To encourage the people of North America and elsewhere to participate in recreational activities which protect, conserve, and defend the natural resources set aside by the Government of the United States, or any other government, for the purpose of conserving the scenery and wildlife unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”
Hall County Park’s butterfly garden features plants and flowers that draw butterflies, as well as bumblebees and hummingbirds.
It is a popular site at the park, Humphrey said.
“We have people who go out there and actually sit on benches around that butterfly garden, waiting for the butterflies and hummingbirds, and take pictures,” he said.
The FCRV funds will go toward expansion efforts and maintenance.
“We put perennials in there, but we also put in annuals in there, too, that will grow, and we arrange it,” Humphrey said.
He applauded Kendall for her efforts in helping the county park.
“It all helps out,” he said. “It’s an added attraction to the park.”
Humphrey reported to the Hall County Board of Commissioners on July 6 that the county park has been receiving more campers this year than usual.
“People are wanting to get out more often, I suppose,” he said. “We’ve been filling up during the week, which is kind of unusual. That’s good news.”
For more information about Hall County Park, visit www.hallcountyne.gov/content.lasso?page6133.