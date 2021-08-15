Hall County Chief Deputy Castleberry retiring in November

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Castleberry was promoted from deputy to sergeant in uniform in 1983, and to lieutenant in 1987. After the structure changed, the lieutenants became captains.

For a brief time, he was chief deputy in the 1990s.

After that, while Jerry Watson was sheriff, he became an investigator.

That was a trying time for Castleberry.

“I’d always worked patrol. I loved working patrol,” he said. “Learning investigation, particularly as a captain, was very challenging. Learning the difference from being reactive to everything to proactive, and the time frame of immediate responses, to investigations that would take days, weeks, months. You had to learn patience on how to handle cases.”

A triumph for Castleberry was the case of 20 dogs found dead and three more dying in July 2008.

The dogs were discovered in a cornfield on the north side of the road a quarter mile west of Quandt and Prairie roads.

“We worked in conjunction with the humane society on that, and ultimately with Iowa authorities, who had a similar case at the same time, and we were able to get a conviction on that case,” he said. “I’m a huge dog person. So solving that case was extremely satisfying.”