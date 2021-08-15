Hall County Chief Deputy Castleberry retiring in November

Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is retiring in November.
He has served in law enforcement for more than 42 years.
It’s time, Castleberry said.
“I basically will have reached full retirement age at the end of this year,” he said. “It has nothing to do with work. This has been the greatest job ever.”
Castleberry has seen many changes in law enforcement during the decades, particularly with technology, he said.
“Technology has passed me by,” he said. “Not only am I old, I’m an old school cop. Technology has just been the bane of my existence the last few years. As my daughter would say, I have a ‘Jurassic’ phone. I still have a flip-phone as my personal phone.”
Castleberry said he came to law enforcement through a friend.
When Castleberry graduated from college in 1978, he was working for the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission.
A college friend of his, Greg Ahlers, was hired by Grand Island Police Department. From there, Ahlers went to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
“He said, hey, this is a phone job, you should apply,” Castleberry said. “I applied and got hired in August 1979, and the rest is history.”
Castleberry was promoted from deputy to sergeant in uniform in 1983, and to lieutenant in 1987. After the structure changed, the lieutenants became captains.
For a brief time, he was chief deputy in the 1990s.
After that, while Jerry Watson was sheriff, he became an investigator.
That was a trying time for Castleberry.
“I’d always worked patrol. I loved working patrol,” he said. “Learning investigation, particularly as a captain, was very challenging. Learning the difference from being reactive to everything to proactive, and the time frame of immediate responses, to investigations that would take days, weeks, months. You had to learn patience on how to handle cases.”
A triumph for Castleberry was the case of 20 dogs found dead and three more dying in July 2008.
The dogs were discovered in a cornfield on the north side of the road a quarter mile west of Quandt and Prairie roads.
“We worked in conjunction with the humane society on that, and ultimately with Iowa authorities, who had a similar case at the same time, and we were able to get a conviction on that case,” he said. “I’m a huge dog person. So solving that case was extremely satisfying.”
Denise K. Withee of Hastings was convicted by a Hall County District Court jury in July 2009 of three counts of felony cruel neglect of animals.
The Hall County community always has been supportive of its law enforcement officials, Castleberry said.
“This is the greatest area in the world to work in law enforcement,” he said. “My wife and I will be in a grocery store and we’ll run into people, victims or witnesses. Probably even 95% of the people I’ve arrested over the years, I could run into them in a store or on the street, and they’d speak and be appreciative, and say that it had helped turn their life around.”