Hall County Commissioner fourth incumbent to file for reelection

- Negotiating an interlocal agreement with city of Grand Island to replace Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s failing sewer system, a long-needed project as that system was built in the 1940s. This project will use American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A key issue for Peterson is how the county spends the remainder of the $11.8 million in ARPA funds Hall County was awarded in 2021.

“We have four years to commit to spending it, so we should be very deliberate and patient in that process. It should be used for one-time expenses, not creating ongoing obligations,” he said.

Attracting quality employees to Hall County is critical, Peterson said.

“Today’s employment environment is difficult for the county, just like it is for the private sector,” he said. “We have several openings that need to be filled, including in our roads department, sheriff’s department, public defenders, and buildings and grounds.”

He added, “Hall County is a great place to work, and I have been very impressed with the quality of our employees.”