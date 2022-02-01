Hall County Commissioner fourth incumbent to file for reelection

Hall County Commissioner Ron Peterson has filed for reelection.
Peterson (District 7) joins fellow incumbents Butch Hurst (District 1), Scott Sorensen (District 3) and Jane Richardson (District 5) in the four-seat county race.
“There remains work to be done and I look forward to finding solutions that balance the needs of the county while keeping spending under control,” Peterson told The Independent. “We need to focus on needs, not wants.”
Peterson, formerly finance manager at Randy’s Auto Sales in Grand Island, was elected to his first term in 2018.
“We have accomplished a lot of good things during my first term, including navigating a major flood and dealing with COVID,” he said.
Among his other accomplishments as a commissioner, Peterson cites:
- Helping the courts navigate COVID by finding additional locations to maintain social distancing during jury selection, and creating a new hearing room for mental health hearings.
- Significant improvements to the Court House, including replacing the exterior windows and installing a new fire suppression system.
- Serving on the union negotiation team that secured a four-year agreement with the sheriff deputies and sergeant’s bargaining units, along with the corrections union.
- Negotiating an interlocal agreement with city of Grand Island to replace Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s failing sewer system, a long-needed project as that system was built in the 1940s. This project will use American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A key issue for Peterson is how the county spends the remainder of the $11.8 million in ARPA funds Hall County was awarded in 2021.
“We have four years to commit to spending it, so we should be very deliberate and patient in that process. It should be used for one-time expenses, not creating ongoing obligations,” he said.
Attracting quality employees to Hall County is critical, Peterson said.
“Today’s employment environment is difficult for the county, just like it is for the private sector,” he said. “We have several openings that need to be filled, including in our roads department, sheriff’s department, public defenders, and buildings and grounds.”
He added, “Hall County is a great place to work, and I have been very impressed with the quality of our employees.”
Hall County is “close to paying off the jail bond,” Peterson noted, which “should allow us to reduce the property tax levy sometime in the future.”
Peterson serves on the board’s audit committee, insurance committee, Central District Health Board, union negotiation team, grievance committee, on the Economic Development Advisory Board, and as veteran liaison.
“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Hall County,” he said, “and look forward to doing so in the future.”
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began on Jan. 5.
Four of seven Hall County Board of Commissioner seats are up for election this year.
The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15 and the deadline for new candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.