Hall County Commissioner Quandt attacked by dog

On Aug. 18, Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was attacked and bitten by a dog that was running at large.

At Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, Quandt explained that in the parking lot of the County Administration building that morning, in the grassy area along Court Street, the dog bit and barked at him and kept him in place with terror.

"I got out to the middle of the parking lot and found a dog that ran from across the street out into the parking lot," he said. "It grabbed a hold of the side of my hand and made a not-so-good day bad."

For five minutes, he couldn't move for fear of being attacked again by the dog, later identified as a pitbull/husky/terrier mix.

"I stood there for almost five minutes while that dog was barking and biting. It wasn't a good day," he said.

While he was being confronted, a woman in the parking lot phoned for help.

The incident was recorded by the building's security cameras and played at the meeting.

It showed the dog starting away, then darting back aggressively at Quandt.

"I felt like if I turned away and walked off the dog would have taken me down," he said. "I'd hate to see it happen to somebody else."

That same day, a Thursday, Quandt attended a special presentation on problem-solving courts by district judges, where he sported a deep and bloodied wound on his hand.

He explained then that he was OK, just shaken.

Quandt did not know the dog prior or its owner. Neither was identified at Tuesday's meeting.

The dog had been in trouble before, said Morgan Mohr, animal control officer for Central Nebraska Humane Society.

As recently as three days prior, the dog had been cited for running at large and for not having its shots.

"We know the dog pretty well. He was adopted from Humane Society," he said. "He's a runner. He's never been aggressive towards anyone before. He's very smart and knows how to get out of everything, like every other husky. When he gets loose, he just loves to run around."

Quandt wanted county employees and the building's visitors to know what to do about such an attack, and what people in general should do if injured.

"After I got bit I had no idea what to do," said Quandt. "I was told the dog didn't have shots and all I could think about was going through rabies shots."

If you see a dog running at large, contact the humane society right away, said Mohr.

"We look at the Facebook groups for lost dogs. People post multiple dogs a day, but they don't call us," he said. "If people don't call us, we can't come and try to find them. We can't cite the owners for letting their dogs run loose."

Letting dogs and cats run loose is a violation of Grand Island city code, noted Mohr.

"Some dogs are friendly. Some are not," he said. "The dog that bit Mr. Quandt has always been friendly with us. He's never had a bite case on him before. For whatever reason that day, he's got one now and been deemed potentially dangerous."

If you are bitten and it's your dog, you don't have to report it. But, if you seek medical attention the hospital or clinic is required by law to contact CNHS.

"We show up. You can say 'my dog did it and I don't want to report it,' and we're going to walk out the door," said Mohr.

Because the dog that attacked Quandt was not up to date on its shots, the dog was taken to the CNHS shelter for a 10-day rabies observation.

"If it had been up to date on its rabies shots, they could have done the observation from home," said Mohr. "On top of it being a lot cheaper to keep your dog up to date on rabies, because that observation period at the shelter costs $300, it's also required by state law, city code and county ordinances."

For more information, visit centralnebraskahumanesociety.com.