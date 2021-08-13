Hall County commissioners act to keep drug court employees under county

Central Nebraska Drug Court employees will be able to choose if they want to remain Hall County employees or become state employees.
The Nebraska Probation Office has started the process of bringing Central Nebraska Drug Court under its direct supervision.
CNDC serves Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Kearney and Phelps counties, and is administered by the district courts of the Ninth and 10th Judicial Districts.
CNDC is the only locally administered drug court in the state, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein explained Wednesday at a special meeting of Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“We were the first. They left us alone and we did our thing,” Klein said. “The state, for a variety of reasons, has decided that it wants to fold us in. It appears that’s going to happen.”
The county commissioners approved a motion Wednesday to allow county employees to have the choice to remain with the county if the drug court is transitioned to the state.
“It appears the state is also going to give them that chance, but they can’t offer that unless the board says we are willing to let these employees stay as Hall County employees, in essence as a pass-through situation,” Klein said.
Employees of the CNDC are Hall County employees.
The three counties contribute to the court’s budget. Hall County pays the employees, and the cost is reimbursed through each county’s contribution.
The drug courts’ budgets are all supplemented by the state of Nebraska, Klein explained.
Commissioner Butch Hurst said it may be too early yet for drug court employees to make an informed decision.
“Right now, they’re asking to stay with us under these conditions, but if the state matches that and maybe even better, it’s something they have to look at pretty close,” he said. “As far as being successful, it’s only successful because of the workers we have. If they didn’t care, this could be a pretty easy job, but it’s not.”
Other concerns, such as providing work space for the county and probation office employees, transportation and equipment, are also being considered, Klein said.
Hurst expressed other concerns, as the transfer process is “a long way from being done.”
“Why would the state want us to keep these employees?” he asked. “I think it’s great they want to stay with us as employees, but when they retire or quit, all new employees are going to be state employees then.”
Klein said the criteria for the drug court may change due to the transfer.
The drug court is open to those who have been charged with a nonviolent felony in which drugs are involved. The main offense does not have to involve drugs.
While people are in the program, they are tested and supervised. If they complete the program satisfactorily, the felony will be dismissed and erased from their record.
Currently, only people designated “high-risk, high-need” by the probation office are allowed into the program.
“We have a number of people who are not high-risk, high-need who are in our program, and there’s some concern that that population may not get the opportunity to go to drug court,” Klein said. “As I understand, because of the change, no one is going to be left behind who is currently in drug court.”
He said he did not know how long the transition process would take.
“I think parties are expecting this will happen pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s not going to be something that’s all of a sudden done. There has to be some interlocal agreements that are signed. The probation office has to come and negotiate their way through this.”