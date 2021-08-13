Hall County commissioners act to keep drug court employees under county

The three counties contribute to the court’s budget. Hall County pays the employees, and the cost is reimbursed through each county’s contribution.

The drug courts’ budgets are all supplemented by the state of Nebraska, Klein explained.

Commissioner Butch Hurst said it may be too early yet for drug court employees to make an informed decision.

“Right now, they’re asking to stay with us under these conditions, but if the state matches that and maybe even better, it’s something they have to look at pretty close,” he said. “As far as being successful, it’s only successful because of the workers we have. If they didn’t care, this could be a pretty easy job, but it’s not.”

Other concerns, such as providing work space for the county and probation office employees, transportation and equipment, are also being considered, Klein said.

Hurst expressed other concerns, as the transfer process is “a long way from being done.”

“Why would the state want us to keep these employees?” he asked. “I think it’s great they want to stay with us as employees, but when they retire or quit, all new employees are going to be state employees then.”