November’s general election is going to cost Hall County $30,600 more than expected.
At a Hall County Board of Commissioners budget meeting Wednesday, Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet requested the needed additional funds from the county commissioners, who approved the request 6-1.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the expenses are unavoidable.
“We want to encourage people to vote, so it is what it is,” she said. “Knowing we have these costs, I think we ought to look it in the face and say what we’re going to spend.”
The funds will be drawn from the county’s reserve funds.
Commissioner Dick Hartman voted against approving the request.
“I think there’s lots of alternatives,” he said. “Everybody who comes in is going to want another $30,000, $40,000. Someday we got to think about how much money we’re going to spend. The county is seeing increased requests for early mail-in ballots.
More than 2,000 ballots have been sent out from the county’s “permanent list” and another 500 have been requested.
“I think that’s going to continue,” Overstreet said. “I think a lot of it will be driven by COVID numbers, but I think, even if the numbers don’t spike, we are going to see an increase here.”
The department’s budget for 2019-20 is roughly $256,000.
Overstreet requested an additional $17,600 for contract services and $13,000 for equipment.
An unknown figure was the cost of verifying petition signatures.
Five petitions are being circulated.
The county has spent $1,400 more than anticipated on verification, Overstreet said.
“I had budgeted $3,600 to do signature verification,” she said. “It cost just under $5,000 for the temp help that we’ve had to bring in for that. We had over 20,000 signatures that needed to be verified, and there’s a timeline to get that done.”
She added, “I thought it would take us three weeks and it took us five.”
The department also needs an additional printer for the new workstations used to handle the mail-in ballot production.
A laptop also needs to be replaced. One laptop runs both ballot printers.
“The more you add to it, the slower it gets,” Overstreet said. “It was taking us over four minutes to process one ballot. That really slows the process down.”
She added, “We’ve got to be at capacity of producing 800 to 1,000 ballots a day in order to meet this demand we’re expecting.”
A printer and a new laptop will cost $8,600 total.
“These are costs that we didn’t know the numbers before,” she said. “I was thinking it was going to be around $5,000 every single bit, but even the baseline bottom number is higher than the $5,000. We’re going to have to do something here.”
Additional staff also will be needed for the election.
The department asked for $17,600 in contract services, including an additional six workstations for processing ballots and positions for sanitizing ballot sleeves and managing crowds during four weeks.
“We’ve got problems with the DMV line and our line, plus just opening mail,” Overstreet said. “We’re already starting to struggle just getting applications open every day.”
The department has tried to lower the cost of getting applications to voters.
Efforts include making applications accessible outside of the county’s Administration Building under the election office drop box.
“That is very popular,” Overstreet said. “I’m surprised at how popular that is.”
