Hall County Commissioners, County Attorney elected to new terms

Four Hall County Commissioners and the Hall County Attorney were elected to new terms with Tuesday’s general election.

Commissioners Ron Peterson, Jane Richardson, Scott Sorensen and Butch Hurst, and County Attorney Marty Klein, ran unopposed.

Peterson, who represents District 7, southwest Grand Island, serves as board chairperson, was elected to his second term.

He received 1,905 votes (98.81%).

“I am honored to serve Hall County,” he told The Independent. “It has been a very enjoyable time for me to learn the inner workings of county government. Our current board is a good mix of different personalities. I look forward to continuing to make decisions that will move Hall County into the future.”

Richardson serves District 5, east Grand Island, and was elected to her first term in 2018.

She received 1,419 votes (98%).

“It feels great being elected to another term,” she said. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve my Hall County constituents, as well as working with Hall County employees. I appreciate the opportunity and I’m hopeful for another successful term of forward-thinking problem solving.”

Sorensen, owner of Sorensen Ag Solutions, was appointed to serve District 3, rural Hall County, in December 2020, following the passing of Commissioner Dick Hartman.

This was his first time campaigning for the seat, and he received 2,503 votes (99.29%).

“I am honored to be elected to serve as a commissioner for the people of District 3 in Hall County,” he said. “After being appointed almost two years ago, I’ve learned a lot and look forward to the next four years.”

Hurst, a retired police officer, represents District 1, north central Grand Island, and serves as the board’s vice chair. He was also elected to his first term in 2018.

He received 1,644 votes (98.44%).

“Being re-elected is a great honor,” he told The Independent. “Running unopposed I hope meant that people think I was doing my job up to their satisfaction.”

He added, “I believe in term limits, so this will be my last election.”

Hall County Marty Klein was also re-elected to another term. He was first elected in 2018, after serving several years as deputy county attorney.

He received 12,235 votes (98.38%).

Klein told The Independent he is “very appreciative” to be elected county attorney again.

“I am excited to continue to work with the numerous entities within the Hall County community to make the community as safe as possible,” he said. “I believe the people with whom I work at the County Attorney’s office, including the child support and diversion offices, are dedicated individuals who do a great job serving the community, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

To see the unofficial results of the 2022 general election, visit www.hallcountyne.gov.