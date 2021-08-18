Hall County commissioners discuss funding for airport sewer project

The city surveyed its sanitary sewer lines five years ago, and cracks were discovered at CNRA, Olson said.

“What we’re seeing now as a result of those cracks is very high sanitary sewer bills because most of it is groundwater seeping in,” he said. “The bills have become astronomical.”

The airport doesn’t have large reserves to contribute much to the project, Olson said.

The project isn’t eligible for grants through the CARES Act or Airport Rescue and Recovery Act.

Board Chair Pam Lancaster said she regards the project as property tax relief and called it “a must.”

“We have an opportunity here, and this opportunity may never come again,” Lancaster said, “and if it does it will cost our taxpayers gobs and gobs of dollars in tax increases.”

But she voiced concerns about committing ARPA funds that the county may not receive.

“We have $5 million right now. There was concern about whether the federal government could renege or something,” Lancaster said. “We don’t know if we’re going to get that extra $5.5 (million) or whatever we’re going to get. I’m concerned about making a promise of our ‘half’ until we’ve got the other half in our hands.”