Hall County commissioners discuss funding for airport sewer project

Central Nebraska Regional Airport is asking Hall County and the city of Grand Island for help in replacing its aged sewer system, an estimated $7.8 million project.
The airport is seeking to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson called it a “critical project” that “needs to get done.”
“We have a system that is 79 years old, that was put in in 1942, for the sanitary sewer system,” Olson said. “It could go tomorrow. It could go next month. It could go next year. But I’ll tell you this. Every day we delay, our odds of this happening become higher and higher.”
The property is owned by Hall County and managed by CNRA.
An interlocal agreement is being readied for approval by the three agencies.
ARPA funds are allowed to be used for the project, Deputy County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said Tuesday at the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds, and Grand Island was awarded $10.6 million.
The county received the first half, roughly $5.5 million, in June, and the second payment is expected in June 2022.
The bulk of the project would be done next summer with completion by December 2022, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz told the Hall County commissioners.
The city surveyed its sanitary sewer lines five years ago, and cracks were discovered at CNRA, Olson said.
“What we’re seeing now as a result of those cracks is very high sanitary sewer bills because most of it is groundwater seeping in,” he said. “The bills have become astronomical.”
The airport doesn’t have large reserves to contribute much to the project, Olson said.
The project isn’t eligible for grants through the CARES Act or Airport Rescue and Recovery Act.
Board Chair Pam Lancaster said she regards the project as property tax relief and called it “a must.”
“We have an opportunity here, and this opportunity may never come again,” Lancaster said, “and if it does it will cost our taxpayers gobs and gobs of dollars in tax increases.”
But she voiced concerns about committing ARPA funds that the county may not receive.
“We have $5 million right now. There was concern about whether the federal government could renege or something,” Lancaster said. “We don’t know if we’re going to get that extra $5.5 (million) or whatever we’re going to get. I’m concerned about making a promise of our ‘half’ until we’ve got the other half in our hands.”
Though estimated at $7.8 million, the project cost keeps fluctuating due to the rising costs of construction materials.
“We’re hoping the bids are reasonable, but the last thing we want to do is underestimate the cost of this because if we make a commitment it’s going to come out of our taxpayers’ money,” Lancaster said.
The commissioners supported a project cap of $10 million total between the city and county.
Olson expects an interlocal agreement to be approved by Hall County Airport Authority at its Aug. 18 meeting.
The commissioners were not able to take action on an agreement because it was not included in their agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The item was discussed under public participation.
They agreed to take action on an agreement at their Aug. 24 budget meeting.