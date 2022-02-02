Hall County Commissioners oppose state bill to turn county jails into prisons

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday voiced opposition to LB921, a proposed bill that would sentence Class III and Class IV felons to county jails.
The bill was submitted on Jan. 27 by state Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.
The seven-person county board at their regular meeting Tuesday addressed the new legislation as part of their agenda.
Per the bill: “All sentences for Class III, IIIA, or IV felonies, regardless of the length of the terms of imprisonment, and all sentences for maximum terms of imprisonment of less than one year shall be served in the county jail.”
“It would take them out of the state prison and put them in county jails long term,” said county board President Ron Peterson. “They would be here one to three years.”
The maximum sentence for a Class III felony is four years imprisonment and two years for a Class IV felony.
LB921 would require that all sentences of Class III, IIIA or IV felonies, or for a maximum term of imprisonment of less than one year, to be served in county jail. This will prioritize state prison beds for the most serious criminal offenders, according to the bill’s statement of intent.
“That doesn’t make any sense because we’re not designed to be a long-term facility. Plus, there’s the cost,” Peterson said.
Per its fiscal statement: “LB921 proposes changes where certain sentences of imprisonment are served. Under the bill, incarcerated persons would serve their sentences in county jails, rather than the state correctional facilities.”
In other business two current legislative bills are receiving support from Hall County Commissioners.
LB310, submitted by state Sen. Robert Clements of Elwood would “change inheritance tax rates, inheritance tax exemption amounts, and individuals who are considered relatives of a decedent.”
The bill, as revised, aims to “increase the exemption amount and reduce the percentage (people) have to pay based on categories,” Peterson said.
For descedants dying prior to Jan. 1, 2023, the rate of the tax will be 1% of the clear market value of the property received by each person in excess of $40,000, and for descedants dying on or after Jan. 1, 2023, 1% of the clear market value of the property received by each person in excess of $100,000.
Nebraska is one of only five states that still has the inheritance tax.
Hall County receives roughly $1 million per year in inheritance tax funds, which are primarily used for property tax relief.
The board also supports LB791, which will “change population requirements relating to county surveyors, engineers, and highway superintendents.”
The bill, submitted by state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, increases the population base by which a county surveyor serves as the head of the county roads department from 60,000 to 100,000, Peterson said.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census released in August, Hall County’s population has increased by 7.3%, from 58,607 people in 2010 to 62,895 in 2020.