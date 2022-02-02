Hall County Commissioners oppose state bill to turn county jails into prisons

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday voiced opposition to LB921, a proposed bill that would sentence Class III and Class IV felons to county jails.

The bill was submitted on Jan. 27 by state Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

The seven-person county board at their regular meeting Tuesday addressed the new legislation as part of their agenda.

Per the bill: “All sentences for Class III, IIIA, or IV felonies, regardless of the length of the terms of imprisonment, and all sentences for maximum terms of imprisonment of less than one year shall be served in the county jail.”

“It would take them out of the state prison and put them in county jails long term,” said county board President Ron Peterson. “They would be here one to three years.”

The maximum sentence for a Class III felony is four years imprisonment and two years for a Class IV felony.

LB921 would require that all sentences of Class III, IIIA or IV felonies, or for a maximum term of imprisonment of less than one year, to be served in county jail. This will prioritize state prison beds for the most serious criminal offenders, according to the bill’s statement of intent.