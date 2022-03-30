Hall County Commissioners proclaim April Child Abuse Prevention Month

Hall County Commissioners have designated April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Yolanda Nuncio, a representative with Association for Child Abuse Prevention in Grand Island, thanked the commissioners for helping to foster awareness.

“We’re very happy that the county board is willing to support us in this, issuing a proclamation and recognizing April as child abuse prevention month, and also recognizing ‘Week of the Young Child’,” she said.

Nuncio was joined by Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director and Hall County Community Collaborative board member; Holly Boeselager, ACAP board and H3C board member; and Amanda Burton, Heartland CASA and on ACAP board member.

Every citizen has the responsibility of reporting suspected child abuse, Nuncio said.

“We, as a community, are not trained to determine if that child is being abused. We have the responsibility to report the suspicion, and then the professionals at (Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services) and law enforcement will take over and make the investigation and the determination,” she said.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said also to consider the “level of abuse.”

“If the child is in imminent danger, it’s a 911 call. Simple,” he said. “Otherwise, you have the hotlines and stuff you can use.”

Assistant County Attorney Sarah Carstensen added that, in Nebraska, all adults are “mandatory reporters.”

“And that’s because we care so much about our children,” she said.

ACAP is sponsoring different activities through April to create awareness of child abuse, Nuncio explained.

These include Daisies for Diana, which raises funds for ACAP, and “painting the city blue” with pinwheels, as well as window painting.

The month will conclude with a “Save the Children” banquet, which will be held at Riverside on April 28, and will recognize individuals who have helped children.

Wear Blue Day is April 13.

If child abuse is suspected, contact the Nebraska HHS abuse hotline at 1-800-652-1999.

For the commissioners, the group brought coasters that were crafted in GIPL’s makerspace studio.

“It’s something you can put your drinks on,” Swan said, “and they remind us every day of how important early literacy is, and ACAP and all those groups, we all work together for the benefit of our children and Hall County and the city of Grand Island.”

The Proclamation

Whereas, in the Federal fiscal year 2020, 3.9 million reports were made to child protective services; and

Whereas, in 2021 First Light Child Advocacy Center interviewed 317 children who were victims of child abuse; and

Whereas, 75% of First Light’s interviews were children who were victims of sexual abuse; and

Whereas, child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone; and

Whereas, child abuse can have long-term psychological, emotional and physical effects that have lasting consequences for victims of abuse; and

Whereas, protective factors are conditions that reduce or eliminate risk and promote the social, emotional and developmental well-being of children; and

Whereas, effective child abuse prevention activities succeed because of the partnerships created between First Light Child Advocacy Center, child welfare professionals, education, health, community and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies, and families; and

Whereas, our children are our most valuable resources and will shape the future of the city of Grand Island; and

Whereas, Hall County must make every effort to promote programs and activities that create strong and thriving children and families; and

Whereas, we acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment; and

Whereas, prevention remains the best defense for our children and families;

Now, therefore, I, Ron Peterson, chairman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners in Grand Island, Nebraska, do hereby proclaim the month of April 2022 as “National Child Abuse Prevention Month” in the county of Hall, Grand Island, Nebraska, and encourage all citizens to recognize this month by dedicating ourselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families, and

I proclaim and celebrate the week of April 2-8, 2022, as the “Week of the Young Child” in Hall County, Nebraska, and encourage all citizens to support and invest in early childhood education.

