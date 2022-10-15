Hall County Commissioners reject providing tablets to county inmates

Hall County Commissioners rejected providing electronic tablets to inmates at Hall County Jail.

Corrections Department Director Todd Bahensky requested expanding a current test program and providing "communication devices" to all inmates.

The jail has more than 200 inmates and 40 have been issued tablets.

Through the tablets, inmates are able to access the law library and commissary, and are able to send out messages, which are monitored.

The tablets are not for entertainment purposes, emphasized Bahensky.

Commissioners Gary Quandt, Jane Richardson, Karen Bredthauer and Butch Hurst rejected expanding the program and providing tablets to all inmates.

Commissioners Pam Lancaster, Ron Peterson and Scott Sorensen voted in favor.

Furthermore, commissioners also directed that the 40 current tablets in use be pulled from the population.

The tablets are paid for by the technology provider, which was not identified, and generates revenue by their use through commissary funds, said Bahensky.

Quandt protested that providing tablets to inmates would be giving them more privileges than some of his own constituents enjoy.

"I got constituents that can't afford a tablet. I don't have a tablet," he said. "They're in jail for a reason, and we're going to give them tablets? There's a lot of things messed up in this world right now. This is one of them. We're giving them way too many rights."

Bahensky defended that the tablets provide "better access for inmates to our system."

"The kiosks we have on the wall now allows them to access our programs, order commissary," he said.

In addition to access to a law library, the tablets provide access to program materials such as religious video programs, Alcoholics Anonymous audio, and the inmate rulebook.

"Our inmate request systems for grievances or requests for medical and mental health, those kinds of things, they're able to access that," said Bahensky.

The tablets do not have internet access, and are not for watching movies or playing games, for example.

"They have very limited access," he said. "We work hard to make sure none of the computer systems allow that because it causes huge problems."

Asked about inmates being able to send messages, Bahensky explained that messages are monitored by a program that targets certain keywords.

Messages are also monitored by staff.

"Officers watch them as best as they can," he said. "We're not reading every single word that goes out, but we do have the capability of shutting people down and taking it away from them if they're misusing it."

Inmates are discouraged from using the tablet to speak to their attorneys, because it would not be a confidential conversation.

Using tablets has benefitted corrections staff, said Bahensky.

"It's reduced our inmate movement," he said. "We don't have to take people out of their cell to take them to the law library anymore, because it's all right there."

Bahensky emphasized the tablets are a privilege, not a right.

"They don't have a right to that, and being able to use it is a behavior management device," he explained. "It's there for them to use, and we can take it away."

Quandt balked at this idea.

"They are being held accountable, and they didn't follow the rules and that's why they're at where they're at right now, and we're going to give them a privilege other people can't afford?" he said. "It's just wrong."

Per the direction of the board, Bahensky said the 40 tablets that are currently a part of the test program will be pulled from use.