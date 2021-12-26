Hall County Commissioners signs letter of support for rail sidings project

Nebraska Central Railroad Co. is pursuing $10.7 million in federal infrastructure funds for new railway sidings, including one in Grand Island.
Hall County Commissioners Tuesday approved signing a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration on behalf of NCRC for the funds.
A siding is a low-speed track section that is different from a running line or through-route, such as a main line or branch line or spur.
The new sidings should help alleviate traffic and make railroad crossings safer.
“In the past we’ve had some problems with intersections being blocked here in eastern Grand Island and northern Grand Island,” Commissioner Gary Quandt said Tuesday. “They’re asking the Federal Railroad Administration for help with some intersections for railroad crossings they want to upgrade.”
The letter does not obligate Hall County to expend any funds on the project, Quandt added.
NCRC plans to construct new sidings in Central City, Columbus and Brainard, as well.
State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island has signed a letter of support for the project, Quandt noted.
“(NCRC is) asking city of Grand Island for a letter of support also, but I would like to see this board write a letter of support in their efforts to get funding,” he said.
Aguilar told The Independent he thinks the project will help resolve some problems at Grand Island’s railroad crossings.
“With the problems we have with trains having to stop to unload to the different industries in Grand Island and causing backups of traffic, we don’t have near enough overpasses and underpasses to move traffic efficiently because of those backups,” he said.
The effort is also being supported by Omaha’s Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights-of-way.
Additional sidings would improve safety at crossings and improve traffic congestion, as well, regional educator Debra Ashworth said.
“That’s what frustrates drivers and pedestrians most, when trains are blocking the crossings,” she said. “People are generally trying to hurry and get where they’re going, and we just want everyone to be safe, so if we can move trains efficiently through Grand Island that would help our drivers.”
Quandt pointed out NCRC’s past readiness to improve safety and traffic congestion.
“When we had problems in eastern Grand Island they came up with a solution before we went to the (Nebraska) Public Service Commission,” he said. “They’ve shown an ability to work with us and if we can help make things better at our intersections in Grand Island I’d like to see us do that.”
County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said that, rather than drafting a letter, a form letter would be amended to be applicable to Hall County.