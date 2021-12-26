Hall County Commissioners signs letter of support for rail sidings project

Aguilar told The Independent he thinks the project will help resolve some problems at Grand Island’s railroad crossings.

“With the problems we have with trains having to stop to unload to the different industries in Grand Island and causing backups of traffic, we don’t have near enough overpasses and underpasses to move traffic efficiently because of those backups,” he said.

The effort is also being supported by Omaha’s Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights-of-way.

Additional sidings would improve safety at crossings and improve traffic congestion, as well, regional educator Debra Ashworth said.

“That’s what frustrates drivers and pedestrians most, when trains are blocking the crossings,” she said. “People are generally trying to hurry and get where they’re going, and we just want everyone to be safe, so if we can move trains efficiently through Grand Island that would help our drivers.”

Quandt pointed out NCRC’s past readiness to improve safety and traffic congestion.